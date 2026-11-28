Gray earns accolades in first year

Former Madera South Stallion alum and Fresno State Bulldogs’ standout Murf Gray ended his first professional baseball season in grand fashion.

He earned Baseball America’s Minor League Player of the Year for the Pittsburgh Pirates organization. He was a third round draft pick in 2025, and worked his way through three different levels before ending in Double-A Altoona.

“It was very impressive,” Gray said. “I impressed myself. I stayed composed through the whole season. It was a battle of trying to stay healthy to be on the field and wake up happy to play this game, and represent the Pittsburgh Pirates.”

In stops through Single-A Bradenton, Single-A Greensboro and Altoon, Gray hit .305 with a .402 on base percentage and a .567 slugging percentage. He hit 32 home runs, which topped all Pirates’ minor leaguers. He also had 143 total hits and 97 RBIs.

“It’s an amazing honor,” Gray said. “I want to thank the Lord, my family and all the coaches I’ve had throughout my career. The coaches throughout this year helped motivate me and shape me to the player I was this season. It was a tremendous honor. I think the biggest thing was not letting my head getting too big. I’m super thankful I won the award. There’s a lot more work to do, and a lot more better to do.”

In late October, Gray was also honored with the Pittsburgh Pirates’ Willie Stargell Slugger of the Year Award.

“The goal was to keep things simple — spray the field and hit the ball hard,” he said. “Along with that, some power jumped out this year. I was happy to see that.

“Sometimes people reach their peak. High school was just the beginning. As a player, I knew there was getting better to do. I am glad I’m doing well now. I’m continuing to figure things out and continuing to get better at each opportunity I get. Hitting line drives, doubles or home runs or whether it’s the breakdown through the swing is how to get better.”

Gray recently returned to Florida for a little training camp with the Pirates and then returned home for the holidays.

“It’s really individualized, then we will come together with some team things,” he said. “We are prioritizing strength and health after my first professional season. I’ll be there for a month, and then head to Arizona to get some more training in.”

Although Gray jumped through three levels in the minor leagues, he said the best part of the day was waking up knowing he was going to play baseball.

“There wasn’t a day where I didn’t wake up where I thought I had a game today, I’m ready to go. There were some days where I woke up a little tired and the body was a little sore. I got to swing a bat and throw a ball across the diamond for my job. I was pretty excited every day,” he said.

Gray moved himself to No. 89 on MLB.com’s Top 100 prospects for the 2027 season. He also moved from outside the top 30 to the No. 4 prospect in the Pirates’ organization.

“I need to improve on the little things,” he said. “They want me to work hard on my ground ball work, make sure I have a good hitting routine and take care of my body. Along with those things, they said there’s no reason why I shouldn’t make a push to get where I want to be at. It’s more continuing to shape yourself for when you do get that call, you’re ready, but we’re not going to talk about it. They want me to work.”

After working from January through September, Gray was happy to end the season, but still wanted to play the game.

“At first, I took it in and I was going home to see my family,” he said. “Those first three or four days I didn’t have baseball. It was weird. I was used to doing every little thing in my routine to not doing that anymore. I had to realize that my body needed a reset so I can focus on that same routine when the time came.”

Gray also got a boost during the season when his parents made a visit to Greensboro for a series, although his father was pretty hesitant to get on a plane.

“My dad bit the bullet,” Gray said. “He did well and felt well. He’s not a big flyer. He’ll do anything for any of us. They made it work.

“I enjoyed having them in town. They saw the world like how I see it. It’s so cool I get to travel, but getting my parents out there, to not only watch me play, but get to travel means everything to me. We started this journey together. It lets me know wherever I go, they are right with me every step of the way.”

Gray is able to keep playing the sport he loves, and hopefully, will be able to reach the big show with the Pirates.

“I think back to it, and think it’s surreal,” he said. “I didn’t think of this road to get here. If you would have asked me when I was 8 or 9, I would have told you I am going to play here, do this and be in the bigs at this age. It’s a very slow road. I am so thankful for it because I get to look back at every single moment. I look back on it and think the journey is worth it. The end goal is making it all the way. What’s become of me, what’s going on in my life, what I have gotten to experience, what my family got to experience, I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

For now, Gray is just living the dream and wants to keep playing for as long as he can.

“Every day, I get to wake up and breathe fresh air. I get to pick up my glove, step on the field and lace up my cleats,” he said. “It’s another opportunity to play this game as long as I want. That’s been the goal. One day, this will end. In my mind, I never want it to end. I want to live this dream for a long time.”