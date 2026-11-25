Sen. Anna Caballero gets $2 million grant for Madera Swimming Pool

For the past two years, Centennial Swimming Pool Park, located at the John W. Wells Youth Center, has remained closed because of its age, plumbing issues and a lack of funding to renovate the facility.

What once brought families together for decades was closed to keep the community safe while the City of Madera determined its next steps.

Centennial Pool has been an iconic place for many Maderans. Mayor Cece Gallegos shared that many children used the pool as a safe place to spend time and stay off the streets.

“We tried to make a deal, but it didn’t go through,” Gallegos said. “We heard so much from our community that this pool was so needed, and not just for our children. Our seniors were so upset about this whole closing because they used it.”

Senator Anna Caballero secured $2 million for the City of Madera to use on the Centennial Pool Reconstruction Project.

Caballero said the project is about more than repairing the recreational facility. It also emphasizes the importance of swimming lessons and water safety for children in the community. Caballero shared that her own children learned to swim at a city pool.

“Water safety is critically important because, as you know, you can’t keep your eye on kids all the time,” Caballero said. “They’re going to take off and end up in the water at some point, and you want them to be safe and secure and be sure that they’re going to be able to take care of themselves.”

Caballero also highlighted the role public swimming pools play in bringing families together, especially during the Central Valley’s hot summer months, when temperatures can reach triple digits. She said every child deserves an opportunity to learn water safety and that pools, like the one in Madera, provide an affordable place for families and children to spend time together.

Centennial Pool also served older residents through its senior exercise programs, making the facility an important resource for multiple generations.

Caballero credited the Madera City Council, Gallegos, City Manager Arnoldo Rodriguez and City staff for prioritizing the reconstruction project and working to secure funding.

Caballero explained that the project will involve more than routine repairs, as aging plumbing and outdated pool features will require significant investments.

“We decided that if we were going to do this, we had to do it right,” Caballero said. “We had to improve the pools so that it will last and operate for 20 or 30 years.”

Caballero noted that in 2024, every available swimming lesson spot in the city had been filled, showcasing the demand for swimming lessons before the pool’s closure in July 2025.

As she approaches the end of her eight years representing Madera in the State Senate, Caballero said the project holds special meaning for her. She described the investment as part of a broader effort to support future generations. She expressed hope that she would be invited back when the pool finally reopens for the community.

“I look forward to the day when children once again fill this pool with laughter, families return during the summer, and a new generation learns to swim,” Caballero said.

She then presented the City with a $2 million check for the Centennial Pool Reconstruction Project.

Madera City Councilwoman Elsa Mejia, who represents District 5, thanked Caballero for the $2 million investment, emphasizing how important the pool was to residents who grew up in the community.

Mejia said that she was among the children who had to choose between spending their limited money on a snack or going to the pool. She said the closure left residents with few options to cool off during the Central Valley’s summer heat, with some even turning to nearby canals.

She emphasized that reopening the pool would provide an important recreational resource for children, young people and older residents.

“We lived this every day, and you were able to bring that to us to help make this really happen,” Mejia said. “Having this community pool available to children, to the youth, to the elderly, everybody in our community, is so important.”