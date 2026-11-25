Superheroes shine at Madera County LIFE Games

Superhero spirit filled the Madera Fairgrounds as more than 300 students with special needs came together for a day of movement, creativity, teamwork, and fun at the 8th Annual LIFE Games.

Hosted by Madera County Superintendent of Schools, LIFE Games demonstrates how thoughtful preparation and adaptations can give students of all abilities meaningful opportunities to participate.

Students rotated through four activity areas featuring physical education, sensory experiences, and visual and performing arts on November 17. They also worked together during large group activities, such as bocce ball and hula hoop toss.

“The Life Games Special Olympics is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the incredible spirit of our students,” said Tricia Protzman, Madera County Superintendent of Schools. “Their confidence, determination, and joy shine through in every activity, reminding us they are true students champions in every sense of the word.”

Twelve community agencies and organizations participated in the event, including the Madera police and fire departments, Camarena Health, Mid Valley Disposal, and EECU. Their booths gave students an opportunity to connect with local organizations and learn more about the services they provide.

More than 200 staff members and community volunteers helped make the event possible. Volunteers from the Madera Rotary Club served pizza to students, families, staff members, and volunteers during lunch.

Students from school districts throughout Madera County are served by the regional programs operated by Madera County Superintendent of Schools.

MCSOS LIFE Games has received a Golden Bell Award from the California School Boards Association and the 2016 Apple for Excellence Award from the California County Boards of Education.