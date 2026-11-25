FRESNO — For the first time in school history, the Matilda Torres Toros boys and girls cross country team won a Central Section championship. They also claimed the boys and girls individual titles at the same time.

Torres cross country head coach Jose Herrera tried to play his expectations down this year for both of his teams. But, he said his teams rose to the occasion to win the Div. II titles.

“I’m happy for both of the teams,” Herrera said. “It’s a blessing to have the girls take this. I told my coaching staff that my goal would be to get both boys and girls to win a Valley Championship on the same day in the same season. They got it done and I’m super happy.

“I have expectations high for the team so they have something to work for. With some of the teams were facing, we weren’t the favorites for the first time on the boys side. It’s a different feeling. We were the chaser. We have to work harder. The boys stayed consistent all season. Getting these titles is like the equivalent of getting top three with my boys team at the State meet. It’s a big deal.”

Antonio Santiago won the boys race and freshman Emily Zapata smoked the girls race to lead the Toros.

“It was satisfaction coming to the finish line,” Santiago said. ‘I was relieved. Going into this race, I was positive, but nervous. I just did it for my people, like my friends and everyone.”

The boys defeated Clovis West, who tied with Del Oro behind Torres, by 35 place points in Div. II to win their fifth straight Central Section title.

Torres had two runners in the top 10, four in the top 20, and fifth scorer, Jayden Perez, placed 37th.

The Div. II girls team race was much closer. When the official results first came out, the Toros had the one point lead. The lead grew to two as more runners crossed, and then settled with a 74-78 win over Clovis West.

Zapata led the way with Torres placing three runners in the top 20 and all five in the top 25.

It was the first time since 2013 that a boys and girls team from Madera Unified won the Central Section title in the same years.

All three Madera Unified schools, which ran in Div. II, along with two other divisions, had to come back Friday to run their races.

The second half of Thursday’s original day was postponed because of thunderstorms. A lightning alert forced the Div. I girls race to stop as runners hit the second mile of the 3.1 mile course.

Both Torres teams have now qualified for the CIF State Championship on Saturday, also at Woodward Park.

“I want to do way better, and try to beat 17:40, which is my current personal record,” Zapata said. “I know that I really want my team to do good, too. I just want everyone to know what Matilda Torres is all about and how well we can do.”

“We wanted to get both teams to the State meet together,” Herrera said. “It’s going to be a big deal for the boys and big for the girls for the next years to come.”

Matilda Torres Toros

Santiago jumped to the lead in the first mile, and was able to maintain his pace throughout the five-kilometer race. He finished in 15:39.46, 13 seconds ahead of teammate Michael Garcia in fourth place.

“I wanted to go out pretty easy and kind of conservative to let some people lead,” Santiago said. “I knew I was a top contender, so I wasn’t worried, but I was nervous and knew I could do it. I knew I was in good shape, even though some of my times didn’t show it. I knew I could do better.”

Santiago was able to keep his pace through the entire race, and kept extending his lead through the one and two mile checkpoints.

“I don’t think I made a move,” he said. “I think I was just staying at the pace they were going, and then they were just kind of dropping. I just kept going. I was hoping someone would catch up so that they could run with me and push me a little bit.”

After Garcia, Brandon Ojeda came in 13th place at 16:17.89, with Javier Hernandez Zuniga coming in 10 seconds later in 17th place.

Perez closed out the scoring in 37th place, 28 seconds behind Hernandez-Zuniga.

“It feels great having won title in the past, and seeing them prosper,” Santiago said of last year’s championship team. “It gives me the motivation to continue doing good for the program, and showing that this is one of the best in the Valley, and maybe the most dominant.”

Rounding out the team was Alonso Rios in 48th place and Baltazar Flores in 62nd place.

“They believed in what they had to do, which was to win today to keep the streak going, and we got it done,” Herrera said. “I’m happy for the team more than anything.”

In the girls race, Zapata ran with El Diamante’s top runner for the first mile, but started to pull away. By the time she was done, Zapata ran across the finish line in 18:13.07, 43 seconds ahead of second place. That helped lead the Toros to their first girls Central Section title.

“I just wanted to stay with her at the beginning,” Zapata said. “I started opening it up after the first mile because I’m really good at the hills. I knew if I kept opening up the lead, she would give up mentally. I just had to keep pushing in the last mile. I just gave it my all.”

“It feels really good to win the championship. The last time I raced her, we were neck and neck, and I beat her by five seconds. Knowing that I had a 47 second gap on her, it was really good. I felt very proud of myself and my teammates.”

“Emily crushed it,” Herrera said. “We had to play smart today. We told her not to get too excited from the start and to play it consistent. We told her to press out of the hills, and try to make a move in the second mile. She made a gap and did the right thing. That girls is gifted. Her future is very bright in the sport, so hopefully, she keeps it up and stays consistent and healthy.”

Lorena Munoz was the second Toro across the line in 12th place, almost two minutes behind Zapata. Lizbeth Bautista was 16 seconds behind Munoz in 19th place. Rosie Ramirez finished in 20:23.94 to place 21st, just six seconds behind Bautista. Griselda Luna was four seconds behind Ramirez to place 24th, and complete the team scoring.

“This race was super close,” Herrera said. “Seeing the race play out, and the girls were creeping up little-by-little. I knew it was going to be close. But, to take the win by four points, its’ a big deal. This is the start of history at this program.”

Madera South Stallions

The Madera South boys and girls teams battled through and had both teams place inside the top 10 in the team Div. II standings.

“I think they did the best they could,” head coach Benny Madrigal said. “I can’t be upset at that.”

The boys team placed seventh behind Reedley in sixth, and the girls team placed sixth behind El Diamante.

The highlight for the Stallions was a career-best run from Erwin Ortiz, who finished the race in 16:09.92 to place eight, and qualify for Saturday’s CIF State Meet as an individual.

“It was a huge personal record for Erwin,” Madrigal said. “He ran a smart race, and decided to listen. It paid off with his best time.”

“I think Erwin is going to know how to race better at State,” Madrigal said. “It’s hard to say to run a slower first mile and believe and feel comfortable with people in front of you. It paid off big time at the second mile and he had enough left to finish hard. I think he’s bought in, and it’s better than ever.”

Gadiel Ramirez was just two places and two seconds away from also earning a state bid. He finished in 11th place, three seconds behind Ortiz.

For the girls, Bianca Garnica led the Stallions with a 20th place finish. Diana Felix was six seconds beck in 23rd place.

Liberty Hawks

Although the Hawks didn’t send anyone to the CIF State meet for the first time in about four years, head coach Victoria Loscano knows there’s faster racing in front of them. The boys and girls team lose a combined one runner from the top seven.

“We were nervous, but we came out on Monday when it was raining, and they got to see the course,” she said. “Their confidence was great, and they gave it everything.”

The Liberty girls team finished in fifth place in the Div. IV race, behind Orcutt in fourth. They had four of their top six runners in the top 50.

Sydney Hieger led the Hawks in 30th place. Jaid Tuttle was 18 seconds back in 36th, and Delayne DeGough was right behind in 37th place.

“The girls are much closer to advancing,” Loscano said. “We just need one more. We had that, and she got injured. Nobody is leaving us this year, so it’s good for them. All of them got to experience this big race.”

The boys placed eighth as a team, also in Div. IV. Julio Espinoza led the Hawks in 25th place with a time of 18:03.9. Lone senior Ian Batista was 10 seconds back in 30th place.

“I was hoping for Ian in his last race to qualify for State,” Loscano said. He came really close this year, but it was the weather this year. He was cold.”

Madera Coyotes

The Madera Coyotes came into the race just looking to build on their season. They didn’t field a full girls team, and the top boys runner placed 35th in Div. II.

“It was fair for us,” head coach Brian Thomas said. “We were not a full capacity. We had a couple of people that are recovering from illness and sickness.”

However, after Adrian Abundiz, the next Coyote across the finish line came almost two minutes later, and 63 places later.

“Adrian tied his PR, so he ran well,” Thomas said. “It’s just tough when you don’t have the full attendance, and you don’t have everyone that’s 100 percent healthy.”

The top runner for the Coyote girls was Amelie Bautista in 95th place.

Thomas is working to build a winning program like he did at Parlier, and is trying to parlay that success onto Madera.

“You have to have people that want to make the commitment,” he said. “That’s the biggest thing I see in schools today, not just at Madera. That commitment is something that people really need to take seriously.

“They have to want to be here, be dedicated. I’m here for every practice and meet. You’re never going to reach your full potential if are skipping and dodging practice. I wish there was a little more focus. That would be the key to having a really strong team.”