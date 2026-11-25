Hawks surge past Eagles for home win

After suffering from season opening jitters, the Liberty Hawks girls basketball team settled down a bit in a 33-22 victory over the Firebaugh Eagles at Liberty.

The Hawks outscored the Eagles 18-8 in the second and third quarters to pick up the win last Wednesday.

The Hawks shot 17 percent from the field, was 0-for-10 from 3-point land, and turned the ball over 34 times in a season opening win over the Madera South Stallions two days before.

Those numbers improved a bit two days later over Firebaugh. The Hawks shot 25 percent (15-of-59) from the field, was 2-of-8 from 3-point range and committed 27 turnovers.

The Hawks also had 22 steals in 35 Firebaugh turnovers. However, only three of those steals directly resulted in points. Liberty also went 1-of-8 from the free throw line.

Karina Toribo led the Hawks with 11 points to go with seven steals. Brenna Biscay scored six points with five rebounds. Hailey Carbajal also scored five points, and made Liberty’s lone free throw.

Angie Batista filled up the stat sheet. Although she only scored two points, she pulled down nine rebounds with four on the offensive glass to go with seven steals and two blocks.

As a team, the Hawks pulled down 34 rebounds with five players recording five or more. They also had 18 offensive rebounds from seven different players.

The two teams almost went the entire first half of the first quarter without scoring. Firebaugh scored the first points of the game on an offensive putback. In the first four minutes, Liberty forced four turnovers, but also had four of its own.

Batista picked up a steal, and fed to Toribo for a layup to tie the score.

The Eagles hit a 3-pointer with about three minutes left.

Roxy Chavez hit a baseline jumper, and Carbajal made a free throw to tie the score with 1:48 left in the quarter.

The Hawks took the lead for good by scoring the final four points of the quarter in the final 16.7 seconds. Off an inbounds pass from Batista, Biscay made a layup. After a Firebaugh traveling, Biscay banked in a 15-foot jumper at the buzzer for a 9-5 lead.

Toribo put back a miss and hit a 3-pointer in between a Firebaugh jumper for a 14-7 lead. The Eagles added a jumper to cut the lead to five, but went quiet the rest of the half.

Toribo hit a short jumper for a 16-9 lead. Two minutes later, the Eagles made a free throw to cut the lead to six.

Two minutes later, Batista found Carbajal on the inbounds for a layup, and an 18-10 lead at the half.

In the second half, Gabriella Johnson picked up a steal, and fed to Toribo for a layup. Three possessions later, Batista came up with a steal, and made a layup to open a 22-10 lead.

Johnson drained a wide-open 3-pointer with abuut five minutes left in the third quarter for a 25-10 lead after a 9-0, 11-3 run.

Firebaugh stopped the run with a 3-pointer. Then, Carbajal set a good screen, and Chavez made a layup for a 27-13 lead with about two minutes left in the third quarter.

After Firebaugh made a free throw to open the fourth quarter scoring, Carbajal hit a 16-foot jumper for a 15-point lead.

Firebaugh followed with an offensive putback and a free throw to cut the lead to 12.

Olivia Carion put back a miss to get the lead back to 14 before Firebaugh put back two offensive boards to cut the lead to 10. The Eagles made a free throw with 1:02 left to cut the lead to nine.

However, Biscay scored off a pass from Johnson for the final points in the 33-22 victory.