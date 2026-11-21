Holiday Magic Train returns in Yosemite

FISH CAMP — The Holiday Magic Train returns to the Yosemite Mountain Sugar Pine Railroad on November 20 through the end of December (weather permitting), with hot cocoa, holiday carols, and even more festive light displays and decorations than before. Bundle up with loved ones and make this a holiday season to remember with this limited-time experience.

This experience is designed to delight visitors of all ages, from children marveling at the lights to couples seeking a romantic winter evening (which sparked three marriage proposals last season), as well as older generations enjoying nostalgic holiday tunes floating through the forest. Don’t forget Fido! Well-behaved pups on leashes are welcome to ride for free.

“Come experience the Sierra National Forest in a new way with our timeless steam train at night and a little more magic to get you ready for the holidays,” said Scott McGhee, General Manager at the Yosemite Mountain Sugar Pine Railroad.

Each ticket includes one visit to the Hot Cocoa Bar and a one-hour ride on the open-air train, adorned with twinkling lights and classic holiday carols as it winds down the track to the Lewis Creek Amphitheater.

Guests can stretch their legs, enjoy holiday photo opportunities, and take in the forest views before returning to the station.

Elevate the experience with a “Shaycuterie” Box or a Holiday Sweets Box, both perfect for sharing and savoring onboard.

New for 2026, receive a complimentary “Shaycuterie” or Holiday Sweets Box with the purchase of a First Class Caboose ticket. The Kids Toy Depot, Thornberry Museum, and gift shop will also be open, offering apparel, treats, and fun holiday gifts.

The Holiday Magic Train is located just minutes from the southern entrance to Yosemite National Park and is the perfect addition to a winter getaway in Madera County. Visitors are encouraged to make the most of the season by booking an overnight stay in nearby Oakhurst, Bass Lake, and Coarsegold, home to cozy cabins, family-friendly resorts, boutique hotels, festive dining, and charming small-town holiday events.

Tickets are available at http://ymsprr.com/holiday-magic-train/; advance reservations are strongly recommended, as trains are likely to sell out.