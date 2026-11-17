Six tiny puppies, one unexpected rescue

Deputy Vargas and Corporal Plummer were flagged down at the Chukchansi Casino fuel station by a woman who reported that someone had left six puppies in the bed of her truck while she was away from the vehicle.

The puppies appear to be pit bull/Staffordshire mixes, approximately 4-5 weeks old. They were turned over to Madera County Animal Services, where they will receive proper care before becoming available for adoption.

Anyone interested in giving one of these puppies a loving home, contact Madera County Animal Services for information about their availability and the adoption process.

Willfully abandoning an animal is a misdemeanor under California Penal Code § 597s(a). If a person cannot care for an animal, please contact the local animal shelter or rescue organization for assistance.

If anyone witnessed someone leaving these puppies or have information about their owner, contact the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.