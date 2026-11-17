Sheriff’s Office makes assault arrest

Madera County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies took a report of a violent assault involving a female victim who had been attacked by her ex-boyfriend, identified as 52-year-old Gordon McCarty Jr. of Dos Palos.

The victim sustained several significant injuries as a result of the assault on November 1.

MCSO Detectives immediately began investigating the case, and worked diligently to locate McCarty.

Detectives tracked McCarty to a residence on N. Russell Avenue, south of South Dos Palos, in Fresno County on Thursday.

As Detectives and MADSET Deputies arrived to serve a search warrant at the property, McCarty fled in a vehicle, leading deputies and detectives on a high-speed pursuit.

MCSO’s fixed-wing aircraft, Falcon 1, was overhead, and maintained aerial surveillance of McCarty throughout the incident.

Despite having no patrol units directly behind him, McCarty continued driving recklessly at high speeds in an attempt to evade law enforcement.

McCarty ultimately stopped at a residence off Center Avenue, south of Eucalyptus Road, in Dos Palos.

MCSO personnel, with assistance from the Merced County Sheriff’s Office and Dos Palos Police Department, established a perimeter around the property, and gave McCarty commands to surrender.

After approximately 30 minutes, McCarty exited a mobile trailer, and surrendered without further incident. He was taken into custody, and transported to Madera County.

MCSO Detectives booked McCarty into the Madera County Jail on the following charges: Torture, robbery, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, domestic violence, and attempted homicide. McCarty was also wanted on a violation of probation warrant.

During a subsequent search of the Center Avenue property, Detectives located several firearms, ammunition, and a suspected explosive device. The Merced Police Department Bomb Squad responded to the scene, and safely detonated the device.

This arrest involved significant coordination between multiple law enforcement agencies.

“We appreciate the assistance of the Merced County Sheriff’s Office, Dos Palos Police Department, and Merced Police Department Bomb Squad,” said the MCSO in a statement. “The Madera County Sheriff’s Office takes acts of violence seriously. We remain committed to holding those responsible accountable and working to protect the safety of our citizens.”