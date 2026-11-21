Hawks edge Stallions in opener

The Liberty Hawks girls basketball team used a second half surge, and held on for a 31-27 victory over the Madera South Stallions in the season opener for both teams at Liberty.

The typical first-game jitters affected both teams in Monday’s match-up. The two teams combined for 82 turnovers with Madera South committing 48. The two teams also had 17 combined traveling violations, shot three percent (1-of-29) from 3-point range and shot 18 percent from the field.

The two teams missed a combined 102 shots and combined for 85 rebounds. Only one player reached double figures in scoring (Madera South’s Tracy Jimenez with 11 points).

Liberty shot 17 percent from the field, but also took 74 shots to get there. They also missed all 10 of their 3-point shots. Of its 42 rebounds, Liberty had 18 on the offensive glass. Liberty also had 29 steals among the 48 turnovers they forced.

Gabriella Johnson led the Hawks with nine points. She also pulled down six rebounds with four on the offensive glass as the shortest player on the court.

Angie Batista scored seven points with seven rebounds and eight steals. Brenna Biscay also scored seven points with 11 rebounds, five on the offensive glass, and five steals. Freshman Karina Toribo added 10 steals with five rebounds.

After Jimenez, no Madera South player scored more than four points. Cecilia Cepeda-Espinoza had four points with eight rebounds. Freshman Maribelle Salas also scored four points with a team-high eight steals and six rebounds. Maria Hernandez also had four points to go with six rebounds.

The Stallions had 16 steals among 34 Liberty turnovers. They shot 19.6 percent (10-of-51) from the field. They took 19 3-pointers, but made just one.

The Hawks scored the first three points of the game, but it took almost two minutes to get their. Roxy Chavez scored the first points of the season with a layup off a Batista inbounds pass. Biscay added a free throw.

Cepeda-Espinoza scored the first point for the Stallions with a free throw, but Biscay answered with a layup.

Angelina Alejo put back a miss to cut the lead to two midway through the first.

Batista picked up a steal, and turned it into a layup. Two possessions later, Johnson picked up a steal for a layup, and a 9-3 lead.

Amarillis Quiroz made a layup to cut Liberty’s lead to four, but Olivia Carion made a free throw for a five-point Liberty lead.

Batista picked up another steal and layup for a seven-point lead.

However, Cepeda-Espinoza closed out the first quarter scoring with two free throws for a 12-7 Liberty lead. The two teams combined for 34 shots and 21 turnovers in the quarter.

Cepeda-Espinoza opened the second quarter scoring with a free throw, but it took two-and-a-half minutes before another score. In the drought, Madera South turned the ball over six times and Liberty missed nine shots before Biscay made a layup to open a six-point lead.

Jimenez scored her first points of the game with a layup. Then, Salas picked up a steal, and made a layup to cut the lead to two.

Biscay added a free throw, but Jimenez tied the score with a 3-pointer with three minutes left in the half.

Neither team scored the rest of the half. The two teams combined for 10 missed shots and four turnovers in the final three minutes.

In the third minute of the third quarter, the Hawks went on a defensive scoring flurry. They had six steals and scored 11 points in a two minute span.

Biscay started the run with a steal, and fed to Toribo for a layup. Batista picked up a steal under her own basket, and flipped the ball over he head to the basket, and it fell in for a bucket.

Toribo picked up a steal and layup. Another Toribo steal led to a Chavez layup.

Hernandez stopped the run with a layup off a pass fro Salas.

The Hawks came right back with an offensive putback from Johnson over the trees in the lane. Biscay added a free throw for an 11-2 run in the first half of the third quarter.

Then, the teams with more than three minutes without a score before Jimenez made a layup.

More than two minutes went by without a score. Hernandez closed the third quarter with a layup to cut Liberty’s lead to 26-21.

Johnson opened the fourth quarter scoring with a layup a minute into the quarter.

Two minutes went by without a score before a Jimenez offensive putback. Then, Jimenez made a layup to cut the lead to three midway through the quarter.

Johnson got a feed from Batista for a layup for a 30-25 lead with about two minutes left in the fourth.

Batista banked in a free throw for a 31-25 lead with 1:45 left in the game. After a rebound from Scarlette Moran, Salas made a layup to cut the lead to four with about a minute left.

Salas picked up a steal for the Stallions, but Madera South traveled. Liberty turned the ball over with a double-dribble violation, but Batista came up with a steal.

A Liberty traveling violation gave the Stallions a chance, but missed a 3-pointer.

The Hawks missed a shot, and Moran came down with a rebound, but another missed 3-pointer ended the game with a four-point Liberty win in the season opener for both teams.