Letters: The ‘New World Order’

Well, it’s here. The New World Order has arrived. Been coming.

Liberal ways will be the norm. One thing — it got rid of the cuss words. Even “ladies” use the “F Bomb.”

Now I see that West Hollywood has recognized “throuples” and “foursomes” as domestic partners. Judges are going to have their hands full after the lawyers fight these break-ups. It’ll be interesting to see it all unfolded. Glad I am not in the American flag business. Won’t need them soon. Rainbow ones.

Sir Isaac Newton may be right. The world will end around 2060.

So be it. Glad I am old. Remember, you voted for it. My head stone will read, “Tried to tell ya.”

Have a great day.

— Bill Hoffrage,

Madera