FMAS hosts first Friendsgiving

The Friends of Madera Animal Shelter (FMAS) held a fundraiser dinner at San Joaquin Wine Company on Saturday. The event brought together animal lovers and community supporters to raise funds to help FMAS continue to serve the Madera County Community.

Friends of Madera Animal Shelter is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization run by dedicated volunteers who work to support the education of responsible pet ownership. Their goal is to reduce the number of animals being euthanized by providing spay and neuter programs for pets in our community, and finding loving homes through adoption events.

Board President Bob Labrucherie gave a warm welcome to everyone, and introduced the new FMAS Board Member and Event Coordinator, Christina Orecuelas, who served as host of the event.

Diana Frazier, who works with FMAS, spoke of her involvement with the non-profit organization. She has worked in several roles, but one of her main roles is transporting animals in the van to doctors, fosters, and to spay/neuter clinics.

Frazier thanked all who attended, and gave a few words of warm gratitude for all the supporters, giving an overview of what FMAS does and how beneficial it is to the community.

Kirsten Gross, who was unable to attend the event, sent a letter to be read by Frazier at the event. The letter gave a brief history of FMAS, which was organized to assist the Madera Animal Shelter.

Following Frazier’s speech and her reading of Gross’s letter, Orecuelas held a drawing, raffle, and announced the Silent Auction winners.

FMAS plans to make this event an annual fundraiser dinner, hoping the event will grow to raise enough funds to put the organization in a better financial position.

To donate to the Friends of Madera Animal Shelter, visit their site at fmas.info/donate.