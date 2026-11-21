Opinion: The Pardon

Writing for Wesleyan University, Jeff Harder states, “Forget the Christmas ham and the Fourth of July hot dog: there’s no ordinary-meal-turned-American-holiday-icon quite like the Thanksgiving turkey.”

Elan Abrell, Assistant Professor of Environmental Studies adds, “There’s a unique trajectory to how turkey became associated with Thanksgiving because it was a uniquely North American food.” Yet, there are several cloudy references as to why turkey will be at the center of 85 percent of family dinner celebrations this year.

Turkey in lore

According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, there is no evidence that turkey was served when the Pilgrims and the Wapanoags got together to celebrate the harvest in 1621. Edward Winslow’s “Mourt’s Relation: A Journal of the Pilgrims at Plymouth” mentions “wild fowl” as well as venison, fish, shellfish, corn, nuts (including walnuts, chestnuts, and beechnuts), and vegetables. But it does not specify turkey.

“Fowl” could have included ducks, geese, and seasonal birds. Later, William Bradford wrote that, although there was “a great store of wild ‘turkies’ in the Plymouth area,” the Pilgrim’s diet included deer, fish, and shellfish as major sources of protein. But, “there’s no record that turkey was singled out in the original celebration, and ‘fowl’ likely referred to more common waterfowl.”

It wasn’t until the 19th century that a solid connection between the consumption of turkey and the Thanksgiving holiday was established. Sarah Josepha Hale, the “Mother of Thanksgiving,” cited Bradford’s mention of wild turkeys, referring to them as the traditional and the quintessential New England holiday dinner. The History Channel points out that there were three reasons why the connection between turkey and Thanksgiving has persisted in the American ethos.

Practical Advantages: Turkeys were easy to hunt, could feed a whole family, and were raised for meat rather than eggs.

National identity: After George Washington had turkey served on Thanksgiving Day, they became a symbol of American cuisine and the new nation’s separation from English customs.

Westward expansion: As people moved from the New England states, they found turkeys available throughout the Midwest and South.

Harder writes, “Turkey’s place on the modern Thanksgiving table is the result of 19th century literary promotion, practical culinary benefits, and cultural symbolism, not the original 1621 feast.” It’s also interesting to note what the Pilgrims DID NOT eat at the First Thanksgiving. The Wesleyan accounts indicate that it is extremely unlikely that either the Pilgrims or the Wapanoags had potatoes, bread stuffing (because wheat flour was rare), anything that contained sugar, green-bean casserole, or pies. All are staples of today’s Thanksgiving celebrations.

Moreover, Thanksgiving wasn’t recognized as a national holiday until the middle of the 19th century. At that time, Sarah Josepha Hale was editor of Godey’s Lady’s Book, a magazine that championed the turkey as head of the menu for the harvest celebration. Over the years, she wrote to Presidents of the United States, requesting that Thanksgiving Day be recognized as a day of prominence. In 1863, President Abraham Lincoln took notice and proclaimed Thanksgiving Day to be a national holiday.

Turkey and presidents

In the earliest days of American independence, President George Washington served wild turkey for the Thanksgiving meal in 1789, after which “the wild turkey of America became an emerging nation’s unofficial, tail-feathered symbol,” according to Harder. Wesleyan’s Abrell adds that Alexander Hamilton stated, “No citizen of the U.S. shall refrain from turkey on Thanksgiving Day.” Abrell cautioned that most people would not like wild turkey today because it was tougher and gamier than the modern farm-raised turkey.

After Lincoln, the next U.S. President to make a significant connection to the Thanksgiving turkey was Harry S. Truman, who has mistakenly been credited with issuing a “pardon” for the bird. “Actually,” claims Ronald G. Shafer, writing for the Washington Post, “he (Truman) was the first to receive a live turkey from the National Turkey Federation (NTF), an industry group that has presented the presidential bird ever since.” According to Shafer, “Truman didn’t pardon the ‘National Turkey;’ he ate it.” And, with the exception of John F. Kennedy, so did all other U.S. Presidents through Lyndon B. Johnson.

Shafer writes, “At a White House Rose Garden ceremony on Nov. 19, 1963, Kennedy received a 55-pound live turkey with a sign around its neck reading: ‘Good Eating, Mr. President!’ But JFK said, ‘We’ll just let this one grow.’” According to Shafer, Kennedy never pardoned the bird, though some news sources reported that he did. Three days later, Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas.

President Richard Nixon was the first to free the Presidential Turkey to a petting farm. But he never used the word “pardon.” Presidents have continued to send their feathered Thanksgiving gifts from the NTF to various petting zoos and farms. Shafer states that these include Frying Pan Farm in Reston, VA; Disneyland; and Mount Vernon. He adds, “Most of the freed turkeys are so fattened for eating that they die a year or two after being freed.”

The pardon

In 1989, President George H.W. Bush was the first U.S. President to grant an official pardon to the Thanksgiving turkey. Shafter reports, “As animal rights protesters shouted from behind the White House fence, Bush declared: ‘Let me assure you, and this fine tom turkey, that he will not end up on anyone’s dinner table, not this guy — he’s granted a presidential pardon as of right now.’”

A tradition was born! Yet, Americans eat 46 million turkeys each Thanksgiving Day, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. This year, we can expect price spikes because of higher-than-normal inflation, supply-chain issues, and the occurrence of avian influenza earlier in the year. Tariffs might also come into play. Yet, despite all that, super markets and butcher shops will have an abundant supply of the holiday birds.

Wesleyan’s Professor of Environmental Studies, who has researched the background of the Thanksgiving turkey, agrees with the assessment as a matter of fact, but he adds, “Or you could do the more humane thing and just eat Tofurky.”

Ach!

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Jim Glynn is Professor Emeritus of Sociology. He may be contacted at j_glynn@att.net.