Give thanks for people

It’s the weekend before Thanksgiving, and during this season we are reminded of the many things for which we can be grateful.

The word Thanksgiving means a time to offer gratitude. We hear that word so many times as that date in November approaches, that it sometimes seems like just a word.

There are some disagreements today about how the tradition of Thanksgiving began. Some historical accounts of that first Thanksgiving may or may not be accurate, but to me it makes no difference. I am reminded each year of the need for all of us to be grateful for what we have, and for those friends and family members who have molded our lives.

Today, I am reminded of all the people throughout my life that I have loved and cherished. This morning as I was getting ready for work, taking a nice HOT shower in our house that has cooled because of the nice fall weather, I thought of my Aunt Dorothy, my mother’s only sibling.

I thought of her because one of the many things I remember about Aunt Dorothy is that she could not stand to be hot. She loved the cooler weather, and refused to live in a climate that was known to be hot. She would not have survived living in Madera during the summer months.

Aunt Dorothy lived in North Carolina, in a town called Barco, in Currituck County. Her husband, Uncle Luke, was the county clerk there. Almost every summer my family would travel to see Aunt Dorothy and Uncle Luke at one of the three beach cottages they owned in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina, on the Outer Banks.

Kill Devil Hills is the town where the Wright Brothers, Orville and Wilbur, took their first flight in 1903. There is a monument there I remember seeing many times as a child.

Aunt Dorothy was very special to me. She, like myself, never had children. She would have made a great mom. She loved children and she always seemed excited to see us when we visited. She loved to entertain us with any new gadgets she got.

One of the most popular of all her toys was her tape recorder. It was a big boxy thing about the size of a small suitcase. Each year, Daddy turned on Aunt Dorothy’s recorder and pretended to be a show host and interviewed each of us children. To hear those recordings now makes me smile, laugh, and cry. The only people on those recordings living now are my precious sister, and myself.

In her retirement, Aunt Dorothy became a China painter. I am glad I have dishes, lamps, pictures, and figurines that were painted by Aunt Dorothy. She was creative, artistic, loving, kind, and very special. I am thankful that I had Aunt Dorothy in my life.

We are all blessed by individuals we have known who encouraged or inspired us in one way or another. As you carve that turkey or ham or whatever is on your dinner table on November 26, be grateful for the blessings in your life, and remember to be thankful for the people in your life.

Happy Thanksgiving!

— My love to all,

Nancy

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“I thank my God every time I remember you.”

— Philippians 1:3