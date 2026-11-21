Hawks give new coach her first win

The Liberty Hawks girls soccer team gave new head coach Leida Villalobos her first victory to open the new season at Liberty.

Liberty scored a goal in the fourth minute of the second half, and made the score hold up for a 1-0 victory Tuesday over the Madera Coyotes in the first soccer game on Liberty’s new turf field.

“This feels great,” Villalobos said. “We’re new here, and we love the community, already. We’re excited that the girls got to experience the stadium and the fans. Everybody has been looking forward to this for months, and now we’re here.”

Both teams battled through the first half that saw very little offensive attack. Neither team put a good shot on goal.

The Hawks had a couple of corner kicks, but couldn’t get a shot on goal.

In the fourth minute of the second half, Timi Ilori got a through ball from Kinsley Zoller to the front. Ilori took two dribbles to the goal, and shot through the Madera goalkeeper’s legs for the only goal of the match.

“The message at halftime was we need to play to our strengths, which was down the middle, and I think that’s how we scored our first goal,” Villalobos said.

Madera had a couple of chances to tie the score. Aubrey Gonzalez got a breakaway on goal, and shot. Liberty goalkeeper Jade Duarte threw her arm up to block the shot. After Liberty missed a clearing opportunity, Riyana Reynoso shot on goal, but it was blocked wide.

“We had really good energy and we missed some opportunities,” Madera head coach Mia Alvarez said. “We’re still building from our last game, and even our first game against Reedley. I’m looking forward to the season. It’s a tough loss against a very competitive team.”

In the final two minutes, Madera had another prime opportunity to score. Marley Ruiz got a breakaway on goal. She beat Duarte to get a shot off, but the ball went just wide to the left.

“We almost came up, and tied it, so that’s exciting. As long as we can keep up that same momentum, the same energy throughout the season. It’s going to look pretty good,” Alvarez said. “We had a young center, Mia Nguyen, and Madeline Hawkins in the back, and they were holding it down. Besides that one run from Liberty, they were locking it down,” Alvarez said.

“That last shot was a little scary,” Villalobos said. “We’ve been putting in the work the last couple of weeks.”