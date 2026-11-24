Obituary: Armando Vasquez

Armando Vasquez, son of Tadeo and Maria Vasquez of San Jose, California, was born Nov. 11, 1952, and was called home Oct. 21, 2026, at the age of 73. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Esther Vasquez.

A loving father and grandfather, Armando was known for his generosity, his sense of humor, and his familiar “aye yai yai.” He loved fixing appliances, teaching his children to fish, coaching soccer, and cheering for the 49ers. Family and faith were at the heart of his life.

He is survived by all seven of his children: Armando Vasquez Jr. of Madera, California; Esmeralda Torres of Puerto Rico; Issac Vasquez of Vail, Arizona; Rachael O’Neill, Nicole Silva, and Matthew Vasquez of Las Vegas, Nevada; and Vanessa Vasquez of Madera, California. He also leaves behind three sisters, Yolanda Riviera of Tennessee, Ophelia Vasquez of Southern California, and Henrietta Pelayo of San Jose, California; along with numerous grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Dec. 5, 2026, at 11 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2112 Sunset Ave., Madera, California. Refreshments will follow.