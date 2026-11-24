Gas leaks force evacs

The Madera Police Department and the Madera Fire Department responded to a hazmat incident on the 1900 block of Independence Drive.

MPD officers went to different businesses at about 1 p.m. Monday to evacuate businesses within a half-mile of the area in the Freedom Independence Industrial Park for precautionary reasons.

Granada Drive was closed between Almond and Pecan Avenue in both directions, as well as Pine Street. Almond Avenue was closed between Granada and Pine, as well as Pecan Avenue.

About three hours later, Cal Fire Hazmat’s team lifted the evacuation order, and barricades were removed. Employees and others were allowed to return to their businesses.