Agriland honored with philanthropy award

FRESNO — Agriland Farming and President Jim Maxwell was honored for his many years of giving back to the Madera County community by the Association of Fundraising Professionals-Central Valley Chapter at its annual National Philanthropy Day luncheon held at the Fort Washington Country Club.

Maxwell brought a table of employees and another of family to the luncheon that honored 19 individuals or companies for their philanthropy by the AFP.

“We’re very grateful obviously for the recognition, but I think it also puts emphasis on the responsibility that we have at Agriland to continue to work, to bless the lives of others,” Maxwell said.

Each year, the National Philanthropy Day Awards Program celebrates remarkable achievements in philanthropy across the Central Valley. The event honors individuals, corporations, foundations, fundraising volunteers, and professionals whose efforts profoundly impact the quality of life in the community.

The event spotlights the inspiring individuals and organizations that elevate the community.

Agriland has continually given back to the community. Most notably are its holiday turkey dinner boxes and its Random Acts of Kindness, which gives deserving people a Christmas Card of monetary value.

Last year, Agriland and its employees gave out 70 Christmas cards that carried $150. It’s the 12th year of Random Acts of Kindness. In addition, a student from Minarets High School collected more than 120 toys that were also given out.

KFSN Channel 30 news anchor Vanessa Vasconcelos handled the Mistress of Ceremonies duties, and introduced Maxwell, and what he and his company has done for the Madera community.

“Agriland Farming exemplifies what it means to be a good corporation. They demonstrate an extraordinary commitment to the people and community of the Central Valley,” she said. “For more than 15 years, Agriland has brought local businesses together to provide holiday dinners to underserved families through Madera Unified School District. They have distributed more than 10,000 meals.

“The company also invests in farmworker families through educational scholarships, computers and academic incentives that help children to become the first in their family to graduate from college. Beyond education, Agriland supports other organizations like Valley Children’s Hospital, Boy Scouts of America and the Madera Rescue Mission. They also invest in schools, parks, playgrounds, agricultural education and environmental stewardship.

“For the past 11 years, through its partnership with the Madera County Sheriff’s Office, they have brought holiday joy to more than 550 families through Christmas cards containing $100 instead of traffic tickets.

“What sets Agriland apart is its abilities to bring businesses and community partners together to turn generosity into action and inspire others to give back. Under Jim Maxwell’s leadership, Agriland has demonstrated that corporate philanthropy is about more than financial contribution. It’s about compassion, collaboration, and making a lasting investment for future generations.”

Although Maxwell gets the honor, he is first to defer to his employees who are on board with the company’s philanthropic ventures.

“I think it’s contagious. This kind of work we have found is very contagious. And we’ve been fortunate to have other companies in the community join us in worthwhile projects,” Maxwell said. “The employees have been very good at getting active and involved and supporting these various projects, which is very gratifying.”