Papa Murphy’s changes hands after 43 years

While it started as Piccolo’s Pizza, and is now Papa Murphy’s, the owners have stayed the same. First it was Steve Frazier. His son, Brett, took it over when he retired.

Now, after handing off the keys, the Fraziers are no longer in the pizza business. Micky Kang purchased the business, and took over September 29.

“I’m looking for something in Madera for a long time, something I can put my input, like my experience in it,” Kang said.

He and his wife own a Subway franchise in Riverdale, and was looking something for himself. His wife takes care of the Subway, and now he is taking care of Papa Murphy’s.

“I love to be a part of a community. Anything they want from me and Papa Murphys, we are happy to take any kind of a part in the community,” Kang said.

Steve Frazier purchased a Piccolo’s Pizza franchise in 1983, and it has been in the family’s hands until now. Brett Frazier put some feelers out to test the waters, and wasn’t going to sell until he found the right person.

“I’ve been serving the community as the assessor, and there were times I had thought about it, but it took a long time to kind of get there,” He said. “I was very choosy about who would take it over. When Micky came along, I knew that he would take good care of it. He has a Subway and works with a community in Riverdale. He was a good operator. He was about the community and cares about relationships. So, it was the right person in the right time. Then it was time to hang up my apron.”

Frazier was 2-and-a-half years old when his father purchased Piccolo’s, and he grew up in flour and pizza.

“That’s where I learned how to work,” Frazier said. “Generally, when I was in trouble, my dad, instead of spanking me, would take me to Papa Murphy’s and have me clean floorboards. I’ve done everything from cleaning up and getting rid of pigeons on the roof of the old one to making pizzas and everything in between. It was a great place to work with a lot of my friends and I still see people all over the place that worked there.”

Although the changeover was completed, Papa Murphy’s got a call from the Harvest Festival for 170 pizzas.

“I’m still sitting there thinking about the logistics. And then I was like, ‘I don’t have to worry about it. That’s Micky’s now,’” Frazier said. “Both me and my son are going to go and help to show them. That’s a big one. If you can’t get ahold of Micky, you can get a hold of me, I’ll get a hold of Micky. Especially if you have an order of 170 pizzas or 200 pizzas, I’ll get Micky.”

Although Frazier doesn’t have to cut onions any more or do any more prep work, Kang still extended an invitation for Frazier to come back any time he wanted.

“He said, you can still come into the store whenever you want and walk wherever you want. You’re still a part of it,” Frazier said. “For me, who has been in it for forever, that meant the world to me. Not a lot of people would have said that.”

After 43 years, there were bound to be emotions when the official changeover happened for Frazier.

“Having lost dad 3 years ago, he’s everywhere there,” Brett said. “I grew up in there. We built that new place. I’ve worked at so many of them. Just seeing, all the different people I’ve worked with over the years coming out onto Facebook and the kind words that they said. We’re not going anywhere, we’re still a part of the community. Pizza really brings people together. No one has ever been mad when I showed up with a pizza. In fact, I think that’s why I had so many friends as a kid growing up because I had unlimited access to pizza.”

Frazier owned a few Papa Murphy’s in the area, but sold his other restaurants about five years ago, focusing on just the Madera store.

“Dad was retiring, and I was more focused here,” Frazier said.

Now that he is “retired” from pizza making, the thing he will not miss most are equipment breaking down at odd hours.

“Nothing ever breaks down between Monday to Friday, 9 to 5,” he said. “It always breaks down at 6 o’clock on a Friday evening, and then it’s always an emergency call to whoever needs to come and fix it. It’s never during business hours. I won’t miss that. I will miss being able to go in, and when things are stressful elsewhere, just making a pizza. It would be very cathartic.

“It used to be the prep when I was a young man that I didn’t like doing. And now, that prep work I find is the most cathartic thing. Since I have contacts, I no longer cry when I’m doing onions; I love chopping onions. Everyone likes it if I do them, and they don’t have to do them, and it doesn’t bother me anymore. I’ll just sit there and chop onions.”

Throughout the years, many youngsters got their start at Papa Murphy’s, and went along to do bigger and better things. Frazier realized that when all the messages started pouring in over social media.

“Honestly, you don’t realize how much it means to other people, too,” he said. “There were people that I forgot had worked there that were talking about their stories and hearing stories about my dad and hearing stories about their Friday nights, starting with Piccolo’s, and then Papa Murphy’s. Just seeing how much it meant to the community was great. You never know how they feel. Then, seeing people that were liking it that I hadn’t seen of or heard of in years like, our original guy that worked with us from Papa Murphy’s who lives out in Nevada, was saying how much he loved it. So it’s been cool. You want to know that what you’ve done matters, so that when you get to see that, it was unexpected and pretty cool.”

When Frazier initially put Papa Murphy’s on the market, Kang was interested in it, and approached Frazier about purchasing the business.

“We started the process in June,” Kang said. “It’s a long process because it’s a franchise, and we had to go through the channels. I liked the numbers, I liked the setup, and I liked how he has a great team.

I was thinking it was going to be very hard for me, but it’s a lot easier. I’m just watching and getting experience over there with the crew.”

There are similiarities between Subway and Papa Murphy’s. The biggest is the fresh ingredients.

“You work in any food field, and it’s the same,” Kang said. “The base is the same. It’s just different formulas, different way to make food. A lot of similarities between the two. They make it in front of you. The only differences is you pay at the end of a Subway order and you pay at the beginning of Papa Murphy’s order.”

Kang hopes to continue Papa Murphy’s involvement in the community, and continue what the Fraziers built.

“I have felt the pressure. I like it how he did in the past, and I want to keep doing the same thing in the future” Kang said. “I’m absorbing and I’m learning. My training is pretty good with the Papa Murphy. It was three weeks in Sacramento, so I learned a lot from there. I already have some thoughts and I can change some of the stuff in the store.”

Eventually, Kang would like to expand the franchise, but he is in a wait-and-see mode. He wants to be cautious before he makes things bigger.

“I want to make sure I can handle this one first, and then we can go ahead,” he said.