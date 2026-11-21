Museum to host Christmas Gala

The Madera County Historical Society will host its annual Christmas Gala at the Courthouse Museum in Madera on December 6, from 5 to 8 p.m.

About two dozen museum rooms will be decorated with Christmas trees, lights, wreaths and more. Each room will have a theme, “Christmas songs.”

Guests will enjoy appetizers, a “dessert room” with homemade cookies and homemade candies and a no-host bar.

Attendees will be able to purchase tickets for a raffle of holiday gift baskets that will include local farm products, and be able to buy tickets for a holiday quilt.

Tickets to the Gala are $50 per person, and must be purchased ahead of time by mail.

In addition to the Gala, the museum will also be open for holiday viewing December 8-12 and December 15-19. from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for these nighttime viewings will be $2 per person, or $5 per family, and can be purchased at the museum’s front door.

Cookies and hot cider will be available during the nighttime viewings.

Proceeds will help the Madera County Historical Society continue to preserve the county’s history.

The Courthouse Museum is at 210 W. Yosemite Avenue in Madera. For information, call (559) 673-0291.