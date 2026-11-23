Obituary: Edward Arnold Morris

Edward Arnold Morris, of Madera, California, passed away on Nov. 18, 2026, at the age of 70.

Edward was a devoted father, grandfather, husband, brother, and friend. He will be remembered for his love of family, his strength, and the memories he shared with those around him. His presence touched the lives of many, and the memories he created will remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his father, William Marvin Morris; his mother, Geraldine Morris; his beloved wife, Tanya Morris; and his sisters, Dagmar Morris and Kayla Lay.

Edward leaves behind his three loving children, Lavar Fredrick Johnson, Brandon Clayton Morris, and Anthony Edward Morris; his surviving siblings, Connie Newman, Betty Gary, Faye Howell and David Morris; and his six cherished grandchildren, Bishop Lavar Johnson, Donavan Bobby Johnson, Scarlet Samantha Morris, Brandon Beau Alvarado Morris, Jordan Phoenix Morris and Kingston Bryson Bentley Morris.

Edward will be deeply missed, forever loved, and lovingly remembered. His memory will live on in the hearts of his family and friends.

Funeral Service – 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 3, 2026, at Jay Chapel in Madera, California.

Interment – Arbor Vitae Cemetery Madera, California.