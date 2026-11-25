Letters: Midterm elections, America’s 250th anniversary

The original American promise is rooted in the political rights of freedom, liberty, equality and the pursuit of happiness. That promise of 1776 asks each generation thereafter to broaden our rights to meet the moment — and to judge its leaders by how faithfully they protect them.

Those rights have allowed us to gradually but forcefully bend the moral arc of the universe towards justice. They guide us towards living without oppressive government interference, the assurance of individual rights, the ability to make personal choices, the belief that all individuals are created with an equal opportunity to enjoy the same rights, and the opportunity for all of us to fulfill our own potential.

But as the Founding Fathers were risking their lives, families, freedom, and property, they expressed concerns about whether future Americans would choose enlightenment to preserve and expand democracy or succumb to the dangers and weaknesses of ignorance.

George Washington said, “… it is essential that public opinion should be enlightened.” Thomas Jefferson wrote that “if a nation expects to be ignorant and free… it expects what never was and never will be.” James Madison said that “knowledge will forever govern ignorance.”

What, then, does it mean to be “enlightened” or “ignorant?”

Jon Meacham, my favorite historian, suggests that we respect facts and reason rather than reflexively accepting the opinion of a political party; engage with people who disagree with us rather than seeking only confirming opinions; use history for perspective; and maintain a critical, questioning outlook.

Conversely, three MAGA oracles frequently published on this page admit that facts are inconvenient truths to be ignored. One straight up admits that he ignores facts. He instead spews “feelings” so strong that they cross state lines. Another recently wrote that the cornerstone of American democracy, equality for all, is foreign to him. He dismissively, and tellingly asked, “What does that mean?” A third confessed that he somehow missed our then president’s attempt to overthrow democracy on Jan. 6, 2021, which resulted in 1,270 criminal convictions and 1,256 pardons. He said,“… it got away from me…”

And then there is pragmatic enlightenment. Midterm exit polls tell us that Americans who recently voted for change in presumed red states exercised pragmatic enlightenment when rejecting our current government. They didn’t vote for Democrats, per se. Instead, they voted against the broken Republican promises that resulted in higher prices at home, another endless foreign war, and presidential corruption.

Lastly, many of us who want our borders to be protected voted with the strong moral understanding that there’s no honor in protecting our borders when government agents kill American citizens on our city streets, callously rip fathers from the arms of their screaming children, cowardly and secretly banish neighbors and co-workers of color to violent third world prisons, and lie to American judges.

At 250, Americans didn’t simply celebrate the promise of 1776. We voted to reaffirm that promise — and to insist that our leaders respect it, too.

May we continue to be so enlightened!

— Chuck Wieland,

Madera