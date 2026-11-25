Book Talk: John Grisham, ‘The French Illusion’

I love John Grisham’s books. Most of the time. He really shouldn’t write about sports, and his Camino series is truly not up to par. Otherwise, he’s one of the best story-tellers of our time. Many of his books have been the basis for top-notch movies like “A Time to Kill,” “A Time for Mercy,” and “The Rainmaker,” which is now also a series.

Although Grisham is a lawyer and some of his novels include courtroom drama, none of the characters in “The French Illusion” (2026, 352 pages in hardback format) ever get close to a courthouse. In fact, they also keep a good distance from the police or any other organization that involves law enforcement. The makes The French Illusion an interesting departure from the usual drama of mystery-thrillers.

The novel begins with the marriage of Chelsea Clayburn and Paul Tanner. They’re both from good families that have developed a friendly relationship. And the newlyweds are off to a dream honeymoon in Paris. Chelsea photographs everything and announces their itinerary to all of her friends. And, as we know, anything that goes out on the internet can be accessed by anyone with adequate computer skills. So, their itinerary is public. But, Malik, their driver is trustworthy.

On the fifth day of their honeymoon, Paul decides to go to Normandy Beach, the site of the U.S. invasion during World War II. En route, they stop for lunch at Bayeux, where Malik is drugged and a substitute driver arrives. As Paul and Chelsea sit in the back seat of the Peugeot, they begin feeing woozy. They can’t get the windows down and the doors have been locked.

Back in the United States, a text arrives at the Clayburn home, stating that Chelsea has been kidnapped and that the ransom is $2 million. They are being watched. There is to be no contact with the police. The phones are tapped and their cell phones are being monitored.

In Paris, Paul and Chelsea have been separated. While Chelsea is being fed and well treated, Paul is being starved and tortured in a wire cage. The following day, the identical ransom note is received by the Tanner family. The text has the same conditions as the one sent to the Clayburns, but it adds that Paul will be killed if the conditions are not met.

The Clayburns have little trouble gathering the money and wiring it as instructed. The Tanners, however, must sell their house at below market price in order to get a quick sale with cash. They also have to sell the stocks they own and empty their retirement account. But with the Clayburns’ help, they manage to scrape together the required $2 million and wire it to the kidnappers.

Chelsea is immediately released and returned to her parents. But Paul is moved to a new torture chamber where he is beaten and waterboarded. The tension on both sides of the Atlantic is palpable. This is one of Grisham’s best!

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Jim Glynn may be contacted at j_glynn@att.net.