Master Gardener checklist

Cultivate planting beds lightly to prevent weed germination.

Tasks:

• Monitor rainfall and adjust automatic sprinklers accordingly. If rainfall is adequate, warm-season grasses require no supplemental irrigation.

• Spray stone-fruit, apple, pear, nut, and flowering trees, and roses with dormant oil spray.

• Now that the soil is cool and damp, sow seeds of spring wildflowers such as California poppy, clarkia, and cornflower.

Pruning:

• Remove leaves from roses to force them into dormancy in preparation for pruning next month.

• Prune out fire blight infections. Cut the infected shoot or branch at its point of origin.

Fertilizing:

• Fertilize cool-season annuals, perennials, and vegetables with a light, high-nitrogen or organic fertilizer.

Planting:

• This is not a big planting month unless you have purchased plants or bulbs and have not yet planted them.

• Fruits and vegetables: radishes, spinach, plant from seed.

• Annuals: forget-me-not (Myosotis), Iceland poppy (Papaver nudicaule), fairy primrose (Primula malacoides).

Enjoy now:

• Annuals and perennials: stock (Matthiola), Iceland poppy (Papaver nudicaule).

• Bulbs, corms, tubers: paperwhite (Narcissus).

• Trees, shrubs, vines: heavenly bamboo (Nandina) Maidenhair tree (Ginkgo biloba).

• Fruits and vegetables: persimmons, potatoes, Savoy cabbage, snow peas.

Things to ponder:

• Be alert for frost warnings and cover tender plants when freezing temperatures are expected. Apply a layer of mulch to protect roots of vulnerable plants.

• Amaryllis bulbs will bloom indoors and may do well planted outside with some shade and rich, well-drained soil.

• • •

Source: Adapted from A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley, 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. These can be purchased at our demonstration garden — Garden of the Sun, 1750 N Winery (McKinley/Winery), open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon, and via email at mgfresno@ucanr.edu. Gardening questions answered as well at mgfresno@ucanr.edu. Prepared by Terry Lewis, Master Gardener UCCE Fresno County.