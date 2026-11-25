Cultivate planting beds lightly to prevent weed germination.
Tasks:
• Monitor rainfall and adjust automatic sprinklers accordingly. If rainfall is adequate, warm-season grasses require no supplemental irrigation.
• Spray stone-fruit, apple, pear, nut, and flowering trees, and roses with dormant oil spray.
• Now that the soil is cool and damp, sow seeds of spring wildflowers such as California poppy, clarkia, and cornflower.
Pruning:
• Remove leaves from roses to force them into dormancy in preparation for pruning next month.
• Prune out fire blight infections. Cut the infected shoot or branch at its point of origin.
Fertilizing:
• Fertilize cool-season annuals, perennials, and vegetables with a light, high-nitrogen or organic fertilizer.
Planting:
• This is not a big planting month unless you have purchased plants or bulbs and have not yet planted them.
• Fruits and vegetables: radishes, spinach, plant from seed.
• Annuals: forget-me-not (Myosotis), Iceland poppy (Papaver nudicaule), fairy primrose (Primula malacoides).
Enjoy now:
• Annuals and perennials: stock (Matthiola), Iceland poppy (Papaver nudicaule).
• Bulbs, corms, tubers: paperwhite (Narcissus).
• Trees, shrubs, vines: heavenly bamboo (Nandina) Maidenhair tree (Ginkgo biloba).
• Fruits and vegetables: persimmons, potatoes, Savoy cabbage, snow peas.
Things to ponder:
• Be alert for frost warnings and cover tender plants when freezing temperatures are expected. Apply a layer of mulch to protect roots of vulnerable plants.
• Amaryllis bulbs will bloom indoors and may do well planted outside with some shade and rich, well-drained soil.
• • •
Source: Adapted from A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley, 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. These can be purchased at our demonstration garden — Garden of the Sun, 1750 N Winery (McKinley/Winery), open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon, and via email at mgfresno@ucanr.edu. Gardening questions answered as well at mgfresno@ucanr.edu. Prepared by Terry Lewis, Master Gardener UCCE Fresno County.