New basketball courts open at Rotary Park

Madera has a new place to shoot hoops. The City of Madera celebrated the opening of new basketball courts at Rotary Park with a grand opening giving residents room for pickup games, practice and time outdoors with friends.

“Rotary Park is becoming a place where you can spend the whole afternoon,” said Joseph Hebert, the City’s Parks and Community Services Director. “Play a pickup game, take on Zero Gravity Skate Park, let the dog run, pitch a few horseshoes, all in one visit. That’s what we want for residents: more to do close to home. We hope to see these courts full every day.”

The new courts, which opened with a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday, are part of the City’s ongoing effort to improve Madera’s parks. The City continues to look for opportunities to add new features at parks across the community, and residents’ ideas will continue to help shape what comes next.

“Basketball courts are something our community has been asking for. We’re going to keep listening, and we’re going to keep building,” Hebert said.