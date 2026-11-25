Madera sheriffs announce drug trafficking bust

A large-scale, year-long drug trafficking investigation led by the Madera County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Team (MADNET) resulted in seven arrests, the seizure of 21 firearms, and the recovery of more than 734 pounds of methamphetamine, equivalent to more than one-third of a ton.

Partnering with agents from the California Department of Justice, Homeland Security Investigations, the FBI, and the Drug Enforcement Administration, MADNET coordinated the execution of eight search warrants at locations throughout Madera and Merced counties.

Four of those locations were within 1,000 feet of schools in the Madera Unified School District.

The investigation remains active, with four additional suspects currently wanted on outstanding warrants related to the case.

Sheriff Tyson Pogue emphasized the Sheriff’s Office’s commitment to combating drug trafficking and illegal firearms distribution during a press conference Thursday.

“If you choose to traffic dangerous drugs or illegally distribute firearms in Madera County, we will work with every resource available to identify you, investigate your activities, and hold you accountable,” Sheriff Pogue said.