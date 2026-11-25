Final Citizens Academy focuses on engineering infrastructure, development

The final Citizens Academy session was held at the Madera Municipal Golf Course where City staff discussed the Engineering Department and highlighted several projects planned for Madera over the next few years.

The session began with City Engineer Keith Helmuth giving an overview of the City of Madera’s Engineering Department and its responsibilities.

The department is made up of one City engineer, eight staff engineers, four construction staff members, three deputy City engineers, two administrative staff members and one CAD and engineering technician.

The City’s Capital Improvement Program, which outlines public infrastructure projects over a rolling five-year period, has a budget of approximately $112.75 million for the current fiscal year. The city typically averages about $70 million annually, with this year’s higher amount largely attributed to a planned water storage tank.

The city uses federal and state funding, local revenue, grants and water and sewer rates to pay for its projects. The engineering team applies for as many grants as possible to help reduce the amount of local funding needed.

Among the major projects discussed was the Highway 145 Caltrans project, which has an estimated cost of $23 million, with the city contributing approximately $3 million. The project will improve the roadway while reducing the number of travel lanes, adding bicycle lanes and widening sidewalks to improve accessibility and safety throughout downtown.

“We’ll have roundabouts going in at C, D and Lake streets, and there’ll be pedestrian bulb-outs at the corner, so it’s easier to cross,” said Ellen Bitter, deputy assistant engineer. “It’s to make the downtown much more meaningful for walking and bicycling, and a safer community down there.”

The engineering team also highlighted the ongoing sewer rehabilitation project along Pecan Avenue. Repairs began after sinkholes appeared in the area. Using a special liner, crews can restore the pipes without fully excavating the street. The liner is placed inside the existing pipe and allowed to cure, forming a strong, concrete-like material. The first two phases have rehabilitated more than three miles of sewer lines.

Another major project involves a 2.5-million-gallon water storage tank planned for Lake Street. The additional tank is intended to help maintain water pressure during periods of high summer demand and provide additional water for emergencies, including fires.

Beyond repairing and installing infrastructure, the Engineering Department is also preparing for future development near the Madera Municipal Golf Course. One project highlighted was Village D, also known as The Villages at Almond Grove, a planned development spanning 1,883 acres. The development is expected to include more than 10,000 residential units, 200,000 square feet of industrial space, 2 million square feet of commercial space and approximately 160 acres of additional park space.

The department also discussed its responsibility to maintain water quality. The city works with regional agencies to monitor groundwater conditions, manage stormwater runoff and ensure its water systems meet state and federal requirements.

One project involving the city’s water system is the consolidation of Parkwood’s water system with the City of Madera. Parkwood, an unincorporated community in Madera County, has relied on emergency water connections from the city since 2014. The consolidation will provide the community with water connections supplied through Madera’s system.

While the number of construction projects throughout Madera can be inconvenient for residents, City staff emphasized that the improvements are necessary to maintain infrastructure and support the city’s continued growth.

“One of the things we heard a lot is, ‘Why’s the city all tore up? What’s the city doing? Why don’t you finish one project before you start another?’” City Manager Arnoldo Rodriguez said. “We have a lot projects; I call it progress.”