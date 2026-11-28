Big night leads to opening win

Matilda Torres boys basketball player Gavin Johnson had a record-setting home debut against the Linden Lions in a non-conference match-up.

Johnson scored 33 points to set the school record for most points in a home opener. He also pulled down 11 rebounds to go with four steals to lead the Toros to an 81-57 victory on November 20.

Along with Johnson, the Toros had three other players in double-figures with Jayden Torres scoring 12, and Henry Pacheco and Ethan Bazante each scoring 10.

The Toros trailed by one at the end of the first quarter, and outscored Linden 25-10 in the second. They only outscored Linden by one in the third quarter, but won the fourth, 23-14 for the 24-point win.

The Toros shot 45 percent (31 of 69) from the field, including 34 percent (11 of 32) from 3-point land. They also committed just 11 turnovers while forcing 24.

Johnson scored the first 13 points for the Toros, with a 3-pointer to tie the game.

Bazante and Kelvin Reyes made layups at the end of the quarter, but the Lions scored four points in the paint, and made a free throw for the lead at the end of the first.

Johnson gave the Toros the lead, for good, with a layup after a Torres rebound. Bazante picked up a steal and layup to get the lead to three.

After a Linden offensive putback, Torres put back a miss and added a free throw for a 24-20 lead for a 9-2 run.

Linden hit a 15-foot jumper to cut the lead to two, but the Toros scored the next eight points.

Pacheco made a layup and Johnson made a technical foul free throw. Bazante came up with a steal, and made a layup, and Johnson drained a 3-pointer to open the lead to 32-22.

Linden came back with six straight points, but the Toros closed the first half with the next 10 points.

Johnson started the run with a 3-pointer.

After Lopez made a free throw, Bazante turned a Linden turnover into a layup. Garcia made a layup and Torres scored off a Johnson pass for a 42-28 lead at the half.

Linden opened the second half with the first five points before Pacheco hit a 3-pointer. Linden answered back with a 3-pointer to cut the lead down to nine.

Pacheco and Johnson hit 3-pointers to answer Linden’s to secure a 41-39 lead.

Torres made back-to-back layups off assists from Johnson and Bazante and then made two free throws for a 57-41 lead.

Linden made two free throws, and Torres made a free throw to open a 58-43 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Linden opened the quarter with an offensive putback, but the Toros scored the next six points.

Garcia started the run with a reverse layup. Bazante picked up a steal, and fed to Pacheco for a layup.

Johnson picked up another steal at mid-court, hustled down the court and put down a two-handed dunk to open the lead to 19 points.

After Linden made a pair of short buckets, the Toros put the game out of reach with a nine-point run.

Reyes started the run with a 3-pointer to get the lead to 18, and two free throws from Johnson got the lead to 20.

Johnson put back his own miss and then picked up a steal, and made a layup.

Kaeden Bass and Edwin Perez made 3-pointers, and Bazante made a layup for an 81-57 victory.