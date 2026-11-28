A horn of plenty

A cornucopia, also known as a horn of plenty, is sometimes used as a centerpiece on our Thanksgiving tables and with good reason as it symbolizes the abundance of a bountiful harvest. Living in the desert-like San Joaquin Valley, with its parched summers and its chilly foggy winters, we forget that we are actually blessed to live in this Garden of Eden.

The Valley’s mild Mediterranean climate generously gives home gardeners the ability to grow a profusion of fruits and vegetables year round. The great news is that it isn’t too late to utilize some of the principles of succession planting and sow a winter crop of lettuce, kale and other winter greens in your backyard beds or patio pots.

Simply put, succession planting involves staggering the sowing times for garden crops to prolong the growing season and make good use of space. For me, I slowly transition my summer garden into a fall and winter garden over a period of time.

In general, starting in late August, I sow multiple batches of broccoli, cabbage, kale, lettuce and other salad greens like arugula at roughly three week intervals. This allows me to make use of the limited space available waiting for summer crops to stop producing and also gives me a bounty of produce through the cooler seasons.

If you haven’t started a fall/winter garden yet, don’t despair! The beauty of our climate in the Central Valley means you can continue to plant and enjoy cool season crops for months to come. Because the overall temperatures are colder now, starting seeds like kale, lettuce and other salad greens in flats indoors and transplanting them once they are about 4-6 inches tall will likely give you much better growing success. Root vegetables such as radishes still prefer to be directly seeded into your prepared beds or pots.

I am still sowing seeds indoors to transplant for a winter and spring harvest and you can too! If you feel intimidated, start small and as you inevitably succeed, build on your growing knowledge base! For more information on succession planting as well as sowing seeds indoors for future transplanting, the following links should be helpful:

https://extension.oregonstate.edu/imported-publication/succession-planting

https://ucanr.edu/blog/hort-coco-uc-master-gardener-program-contra-costa/article/indoor-seed-starting

SAVE THE DATE: Tuesday, December 8, from 9 a.m.-noon, PLANT SALE (including some winter veggies) and FREE one hour GARDEN TALK (10-11 a.m.) by a Master Gardener. Learn how to make a FREE living Christmas wreath topiary from ivy at the 3 Sisters Garden, located behind Madera Community College, 30277 Ave. 12.

Happy bountiful gardening!