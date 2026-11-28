Thinking ahead as I write this, partly because despite my intentions of purchasing a turkey on the small side, I ended up choosing a 20-pounder. I suppose I could say it is a compromise of sorts, as I used to always look for the largest turkey in the bin.

One time I bought a turkey so large, I had to prop a broomstick against the oven door to keep it shut (just a regular broom, not my Halloween one). Anyway, I know there will be a lot of leftover turkey meat when our feast-for-two has ended, so I am on the hunt for recipes that will help ease that situation. I hope you find something that will tempt you to try it.

Oh, since I mentioned Halloween, it reminded me that, the day after, I saw Christmas decorations on many houses. Wow, the season begins earlier and earlier every year, or so it seems. All too often, Thanksgiving gets practically ignored, but I am a foodie, so no way is a holiday that involves an elaborate feast going to escape my attention.

Many blessings to you all, even if you don’t celebrate any holidays.

Easiest turkey pot pie

Not very traditional, but extremely simple and quick to fix.

2 cups diced, cooked turkey

2 cans (10 1/2-oz. ea.) chicken gravy

1 package (10 oz.) frozen mixed vegetables

1 can (10-oz.) refrigerated biscuits

1. Preheat oven to 400. In a greased 2-quart casserole dish, mix turkey, gravy and vegetables.

2. Bake for about 15 minutes. Remove from oven and top with a layer of canned biscuits.

3. Bake an additional 12 to 15 minutes, or until the turkey mixture is bubbling and biscuits are done and lightly browned. Makes 4 servings.

Turkey pot pie

This one is more elaborate, but well worth the extra time and ingredients.

1 3/4 cups carrots, cut into 1 1/2-inch pieces

2 large stalks celery, strings removed and cut into 1/2-inch pieces

4 ounces fresh mushrooms, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

2 sheets puff pastry, thawed and cut into 2-inch squares

2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil

About 4 cups diced or shredded leftover turkey (or more, if you prefer)

6 cups turkey gravy

1 cup peas

3 sprigs fresh thyme, or 1 teaspoon dried

1/2 teaspoon rubbed sage

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 large egg, beaten

1. Preheat oven to 400. In a skillet over medium heat, warm olive oil. Add carrot and celery pieces and saute until tender, stirring occasionally, about five minutes. Remove from heat.

2. Add turkey, gravy, mushrooms, peas, thyme, sage and cayenne to pan and stir until the meat and vegetables are evenly coated.

3. Lay the puff pastry squares over top of the filling in an overlapping pattern. Brush them with the beaten egg.

4. Transfer pan to preheated oven and bake for about 35 minutes or until the crust is golden brown and the filling is heated through and bubbly. Makes 6 servings.

Turkey barley soup

6 cups turkey or chicken broth

1 cup diced, cooked turkey (I think more is better)

1 cup pearl barley

1 medium onion, chopped

2 celery stalks, chopped

3 carrots, sliced

1 bay leaf

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1/4 teaspoon dried marjoram

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

Salt, to taste, if desired

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley (or 2 teaspoons dry)

1. Combine all ingredients in soup pot or slow cooker. If using a slow cooker, cook on low heat about 6 hours.

2. If using stove top, simmer for 1 hour, or until the barley is soft and the carrots are tender. Serve hot, perhaps with some bread sticks. Makes 4 to 6 servings.

Turkey noodle casserole

4 cups (8-oz.) uncooked egg noddles

3 cups chopped leftover turkey meat

1 package (10- to 12-oz.) frozen mixed vegetables, thawed and warmed

1 can (10.5-oz.) condensed cream of chicken soup

1 cup sour cream

1/3 cup milk

1 1/4 teaspoon dried thyme

1/2 teaspoon dried sage

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly-ground black pepper

1/4 cup grated or shredded Parmesan cheese

1 1/2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese, divided

1. Preheat oven to 350. Cook noodles in salted water according to package directions; drain well.

2. While noodles cook, place condensed soup, sour cream, milk, thyme, sage, salt, pepper, Parmesan cheese and 1 cup of the mozzarella cheese in a large mixing bowl. Mix well until all ingredients are well combined.

3. Add chopped turkey and mixed vegetables; stir to mix well. Add hot, drained noodles and mix well again.

4. Spoon noodle mixture into a greased 2-quart baking dish. Sprinkle the top with the remaining 1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese.

5. Bake casserole in preheated oven for 25 to 30 minutes, or until it is heated through and the cheese has melted. Makes 8 to 10 servings.