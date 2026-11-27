Holiday joy with consideration

On the first day of December every year, I begin wearing Christmas-themed shirts and sweaters. Around Halloween, I take a survey of my closet to make sure that I have 25 different outfits I can wear from December first through Christmas Day. It’s part of my preparation for the most wonderful time of the year.

My second prep is to get out the Christmas decorations and Christmas cards I bought at the after-Christmas sales the prior year.

After recovering from the big turkey day, we decorate the house for Christmas, and I get all the cards out and start writing notes and addressing those cards. I love doing Christmas cards, and I love receiving them.

From the middle of September through the end of the year, Madera has lots of events for the community. From the Elks, to Rotary, with the Police Department, and many other organizations, there are enough events to keep the residents busy and entertained for the holiday season.

Old Timers Day kind of kicks off the festivities for the end of the year. It is always the last Saturday of September, so it leads right into the fall and Halloween events.

Madera Rotary had the grand Halloween Ball for many years. It was a great fundraiser for them, and it was great fun for so many in the community, but in the past two years, Rotary decided to give the event a bit of a vacation. Instead, Madera Rotary raises funds by having an online Autumn Auction.

The Online Autumn Auction began during the memorable days of the COVID-19 pandemic, when Rotary was unable to have the Halloween Ball. It was so popular that they continued to have the online auction, even when The Halloween Ball returned in 2022.

This year’s Madera Rotary Online Autumn opened on Nov. 11, 2026, and will end on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2026. Every bid supports local projects, including scholarships and food banks. Bids can be made from the comfort of your home, online.

To bid, or to see the items available for bid, visit www.32auctions.com/MaderaRotary2026. There are 41 items available for bid.

Following the deadline of this great opportunity, the festivities of the holidays continue with the 2026 Madera Christmas Light parade downtown on Friday, December 4. The next day will be Madera Sunrise Rotary’s annual Trees for Charity event, at which local charities decorate a tree for auction. It is a great fundraiser for the charities offering the decorated trees.

On Sunday December 6 will be the annual GALA at the Madera County Museum. Tickets are $50, with food, raffle prizes, and a chance to see the museum decorated for Christmas.

The holiday season continues with individual festivities and religious celebrations at various homes, organizations, and churches. Madera knows how to celebrate the holiday season.

I hope you enjoy this holiday season, but do remember that there are some who struggle to find joy during the holidays. This is a time of the year when some have experienced losses, causing them to need a bit more attention. Some are grieving; some are having hard times. Some do not know the joys of faith and family; some feel alone.

Remember someone else during this blessed time of the year. May God give you comfort and peace.

— My love to all,

Nancy

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“For he will command his angels concerning you to guard you in all your ways.”

Psalm 91:11