Shop, support Yosemite businesses

Small Business Saturday is a trend that began in 2010 and it is the Saturday that falls right after Thanksgiving, and the day after “Black Friday,” when the Christmas shopping season officially begins for the year.

Also known as “Shop Small,” it is the time when communities try to remember to support the independent, local, or small businesses.

Buying from local businesses means more tax dollars stay in the community, which benefits all who reside there.

This year in Madera, shoppers need to remember the small businesses who are on Yosemite where the construction work is happening.

A few months ago, a groundbreaking ceremony kicked off a project between Caltrans and the City of Madera, rebuilding and renovating State Route 145 (Yosemite Avenue) through downtown Madera.

The work includes roadway demolition, grading, paving, sidewalk and curb ramp upgrades, underground utility work, decorative lighting, landscaping, bike lanes, and three roundabouts.

This project will be a step to beautify downtown Madera, and will ultimately benefit the small businesses downtown.

However, the construction project is a huge obstacle for many of the small storefront businesses downtown at this time.

“This is the worst year ever,” said Dora Garcia of Jaliscience Jewelers, located at 134 E. Yosemite. “We have been at this location for 30 years. About 95 percent of our customers are Hispanic, and many are not coming out to shop now, but the new road construction has taken a toll on our revenue.”

Jaliscience sells jewelry, clothing, and other gift items. The store is clean, organized, and the staff is friendly and helpful.

The City of Madera recently honored Jaliscience Jewelry with a proclamation for Small Business Saturday.

Garcia stated that most of the businesses along that route have been affected by the construction. Parking is one of the biggest problems. For the businesses that are in the middle of the block, customers must park farther away. Businesses on side streets or corners have a better chance of having more convenient parking.

There are quite a number of businesses on Yosemite at the construction site that would be good Christmas shopping stores if customers had better access to them.

If anyone is shopping for Christmas presents, consider going downtown to shop at Madera’s small businesses on Yosemite. Shoppers may have to walk a bit farther, but will be helping small, independent businesses survive, thrive, and grow.