Ever wonder what the people who run non-profit organizations get paid? Ever wonder where such people live? Well, in one case, you’re in for a surprise. At the Los Angeles Times, researcher Audrey McGlinchy was digging through the financial disclosures that nonprofits have to provide to the Internal Revenue Service when she came upon filings for an organization called the 1736 Family Crisis Center. Here’s the astonishing discovery: “It paid its chief executive officer, Carol Adelkoff, $1.6 million over the two most recent years for which filings were available,” according to staff writer Jack Dolan.

The CEO’s home

The non-profit organization has, as one of its goals, the job of helping the homeless find shelter. The author of the Los Angeles Times story writes: “Many of us who live in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and other California cities encounter homeless people on a daily basis. If you have a heart, it breaks a little every time you see someone struggling with addiction and mental health issues in broad daylight. They seem so alone, so abandoned and so forgotten.”

But it’s unlikely that the CEO of 1736 Family Crisis Center ever sees any of these downtrodden people because a decade ago, she moved out of town. Writing for The Independent, Jasmine Fernandez informs us that Ms. Adelkoff lives on the big island in Hawaii. That fact is substantiated by Jayden Lovelady, writing for Los Angeles Magazine. She says that Ms. Adelkoff sold her house in Palos Verdes Estates and moved to Hawaii “decades ago.” She said that since she works for an organization that helps people escape from abusers, she could become a target, so she had to keep her location secret “as a matter of security.”

Somehow, I find it difficult to believe that an “abuser” in Los Angeles is going to hop a flight to Hawaii to register a complaint or to do harm to someone who has provided aid to his or her victim. And another point to consider is this: How does one oversee the functioning of a nonprofit organization that assists people in the Greater Los Angeles Basin from the middle of the Pacific Ocean?

The mission

According to OC Nonprofit Central, “1736 Family Crisis Center is dedicated to restoring stability and opportunity for people in need.” The Center provides “professional support for children, families, and veterans facing challenges such as crime, abuse, homelessness, unemployment, and teen depression and suicide.” The statement issued by the Center informs, “Our mission is to strengthen safety, promote self-reliance, and help every individual build a secure and successful future.”

Those are lofty and highly worthy goals. And accomplishing them is a huge job. OC Nonprofit Central points out, “On any given night in the Greater Los Angels region, nearly 80,000 of our most vulnerable neighbors are experiencing homelessness, including children, youth, families, seniors, and veterans.” Nothing that I write in this column in any way is meant to disparage the work of 1736 Family Crisis Center. And none of the sources that I consulted had anything derogatory to say about the organization.

OC Nonprofit Central points out: “Today, the agency operates four confidentially-located shelters for domestic violence victims and their children, an emergency youth shelter, a bridge shelter for homeless women, outpatient mental health clinics, a legal services program, housing services for homeless and at-risk veterans and domestic violence survivors, five 24-hour crisis/suicide hotlines, and four community service centers that serve low-income individuals, children, and families.”

In her piece for Los Angeles Magazine, Jayden Lovelady writes that the organization employs around 170 people and has been under the leadership of Adelkoff since 1984. So, let’s agree that 1736 Family Crisis Center is not the target of an opinion writer like me. My problem is understanding how the CEO of the organization can haul in a small fortune in income and live on the “big island” of Hawaii while overseeing all of the good work that is being done in the Los Angeles area.

The rationalization

When Los Angeles Times researcher Audrey McGlinchy reached Carol Adelkoff by phone at her Aloha retreat, the CEO “was quick to assure McGlinchy that the money wasn’t all salary — about half of it was pay for unused vacation time she had accrued during four decades at the nonprofit.”

Kerry Garvis Wright, the Center’s lawyer, wrote an explanation to McGlinchy. He stated that “it was hard for Adelkoff to find time for vacations because of the breadth of her responsibilities, which include, among many other things, attending fund raisers, community functions, and 24-hour oversight of residential and other locations.”

In Hawaii? Maybe not. Maybe that’s why 1736 Family Crisis Center rents a luxury apartment for Ms. Adelkoff in Santa Monica for $6,500 a month, according to Maria Peña, writing for the California Post. Documents that she obtained indicate that the organization also leases a BMW for her use in Hawaii. Marc Owens, a lawyer who once directed the IRS division that regulates non-profit organizations, is cited by Fernandez as stating, “The amount is stunningly large.”

As for the allegation that some of the money that’s been paid out is “accrued vacation pay,” Brian Mittendorf, an accounting expert at Ohio State University said, “The bigger question is, was it appropriate for a person to be able to accrue that much money and suddenly get it paid out?” “Additionally,” according to The Independent article, “Board President Ron Troupe has collected an annual salary ranging from $30,000 to $97,500 since 2005 despite not being an operational employee, a rarity among non-profit boards, which typically consist of unpaid volunteers.”

In spite of these rationalizations, the revelation concerning the internal shifting of monies at 1736 Family Crisis Center has led to a broad debate about the accountability of nonprofits that rely on public funding. When people donate money, they are giving to a “cause,” not to a CEO’s lifestyle.

• • •

Jim Glynn is Professor Emeritus of Sociology. He may be contacted at j_glynn@att.net.