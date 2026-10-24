Cooking with basil

My Italian grandmother always called it basilico, rather than basil. I call it that, too, but depending on the circumstances, I try to remember that most people call it basil. I sometimes have reverted back to the Italian version, and have been met with looks that translate into, “Huh? What?”

I have about a dozen plants in pots on my deck, along with other herbs such as rosemary, thyme, garlic chives, regular chives, thyme, oregano, sage and parsley. Every summer I make pesto sauce, to enjoy as a pizza topping or with pasta. I also use a bit to flavor homemade vegetable soup or even spread on a piece of toast.

Years ago, pesto sauce was not very popular, and some of my co-workers would look on in disgust when I ate pasta mixed with this green sauce. I heard everything from it looked like a cow coughed on my pasta, to jokes about me making a meal from having cleaned off lawnmower blades. I was happy when this delicious sauce made from basil leaves became highly prized.

If you also like basil, I hope you find some inspiration in the following recipes. Happy eating to all.

Basic pesto sauce

I have used walnuts when I didn’t have pine nuts and it works just great. Also, I like to cook the pesto sauce (without the grated cheese) for just a minute, to help blend the flavors and mellow the garlic a bit.

2 cups packed fresh basil leaves

2 cloves garlic (I would need a lot more than that)

1/4 cup pine nuts

2/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil, divided

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1/2 cup freshly grated Pecorino cheese (or Parmesan)

1. In a food processor, combine basil leaves, garlic and pine nuts. Process until coarsely chopped. Add 1/2 cup of the olive oil and process until mixture becomes smooth. Season with salt and pepper.

2. If using right away, add the remaining olive oil and process again. Pour out into a serving bowl and mix in the grated cheese. If you want to freeze the sauce, transfer to an airtight container and drizzle the remaining oil over the top rather than mixing it in. Freeze for up to three months. When ready to use, thaw and mix in the cheese. Makes about 1 cup.

Caprese skewers

24 cherry or grape tomatoes

12 cherry-size fresh mozzarella balls

24 fresh basil leaves

Balsamic glaze

Sea salt

1. Thread the tomatoes, mozzarella onto miniature skewers. Start with a tomato, a basil leaf, a ball of mozzarella, another basil leaf, ending with another tomato. (Or arrange them as you see fit.)

2. Drizzle lightly with balsamic glaze. You can buy this, or make your own by simmering the vinegar until it reduces to a syrup.

3. Sprinkle lightly with salt and serve at once. Makes 12 servings.

Creamy basil chicken

4 5-to-7-oz. boneless, skinless chicken breasts, pounded evenly to about 1 inch

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon cracked black pepper

1 teaspoon dried basil

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons butter, divided

1 medium shallot, minced

3 cloves garlic, minced

4 ounces sun-dried tomatoes, thinly sliced

1/2 cup dry white wine

1/2 cup chicken broth

1/2 cup heavy cream

1 ounce (about 1/2 cup finely grated) Parmesan cheese

1 cup loosely-packed basil leaves, julienned, plus more for garnish

Chopped parsley, to taste

1. Season chicken pieces on both sides with salt, pepper and dried basil.Heat a 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat. Add the oil and heat until it shimmers.

2. Add the chicken in a single layer. Sear 5 minutes or until golden brown, then flip and brown on the other side. Transfer chicken to a plate and tent with foil to keep warm.

3. Reduce heat to medium. Add the butter and heat until it melts and foams. Add shallot and saute, stirring frequently, until soft, about 3 to 4 minutes. Add garlic and sun-dried tomatoes, stir together with shallots, and cook 1 minute more.

4. Add white wine to deglaze the pan, scraping any browned bits from the pan bottom, then add the chicken broth. Simmer until the liquid is reduced by half, about 5 minutes.

5. Add heavy cream and whisk for 30 seconds, until smooth. Add the Parmesan cheese, a few tablespoons at a time, whisking in between until the sauce is smooth. Stir in the fresh basil leaves.

6. Return chicken to the pan and simmer in the sauce until cooked through, about 5 to 7 minutes. Spoon sauce over the chicken and garnish with more fresh basil and the parsley. Makes 4 servings.

Tomato and basil bruschetta

Depending on the size of the loaf of bread, you can easily double the topping recipe if you need to.

1/2 cup (generous) finely chopped cherry tomatoes

1 large clove garlic, cut in half crosswise

6 to 8 leaves fresh basil, finely chopped

1 1/2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus extra, if needed

Salt and freshly-ground black pepper, to taste

1 loaf baguette

1. Slice the bread on a 45-degree angle, at 1/2 to 3/4-inch thickness. Brush both sides with a little extra oil and toast them. A griddle on the stove works well for this step.

2. Place the chopped tomatoes in a bowl, with most of the olive oil and salt and pepper to taste. Mix well, adding more olive oil, if needed.

3. Rub the top surface of the toasted bread slices with the garlic. Brush lightly with a little more olive oil.

4. Plate the bread slices and spoon the tomato mixture evenly over the tops, If desired, drizzle very lightly with more olive oil and garnish with small basil leaves. Serve immediately. Makes 8 servings.