Man dies in traffic accident

Madera Police officers responded to the 1100 block of N. Gateway Drive regarding a single-vehicle traffic collision Saturday morning at about 6:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a black SUV which had collided with multiple trees and other objects after leaving the roadway before coming to rest on the sidewalk.

The adult male driver, who was the vehicle’s sole occupant, sustained major injuries as a result of the collision.

First responders immediately initiated life-saving measures. Despite their efforts, the driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The circumstances and cause of the collision remain under investigation. No additional information is available for release at this time.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, they are asked to call the Madera Police Department at (559) 675-4200.