Hundreds of students receive sweaters

In the spirit of the holiday season, nearly 600 students from Washington Elementary in Madera Unified School District received warm sweaters, thanks to the generous donation from local Madera company, Pacific Farm Management.

This marks the sixth year that Ahmed “Mike” Alamari, President of Pacific Farm Management, has helped keep hundreds of students in the Madera Unified School District warm during the winter months.

Students of all grade levels, along with their teachers, received sweaters during a special event at the school.

Additionally, the company gifted some sweaters featuring the district’s branding translated into Spanish in recognition of Washington Elementary’s status as a Dual Language Immersion (DLI) program school.