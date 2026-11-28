Madison honors Veterans with heartfelt letters

In celebration of Veterans Day, our Madison Mavericks wrote hundreds of heartfelt letters of appreciation to honor the brave men and women who have served our country.

Teachers provided meaningful lessons about the importance of Veterans Day, and why we recognize those who have served in our military. Students were then given the opportunity to express their gratitude by creating cards, drawings, and letters for our veterans.

As part of Madera Unified’s PRIDE program (Prepared, Respectful, Integrity, Determined and Enthusiastic), fourth- through eighth-grade students earned a point toward their community service requirement by participating in this meaningful act of kindness.

With hundreds of letters submitted by students in TK through eighth grade, Student Advocate Sandy Chavez provided an additional PRIDE leadership opportunity for volunteers to read, sort and organize the letters for delivery.

The overwhelming response from our Mavericks allowed us to partner with both the Veterans Hospital and Veterans Home in Fresno.

On Veterans Day morning, I had the honor of personally delivering the letters to both locations. The letters were distributed to veterans alongside their special Veterans Day meals. For veterans who were unable to participate in the community celebrations, one or two letters were placed directly on their meal trays to ensure they received a special message of gratitude as well. This is an act of service that I am incredibly proud of.

This tradition is especially meaningful to me because my family includes some incredible veterans who have served across four different branches of our military. Because of their service and sacrifice, honoring our veterans has always held a special place in my heart.

When I began my teaching career in 2011 at John Adams Elementary, I had my students write letters of appreciation to veterans at the hospital. What started as a classroom activity soon grew into a school-wide tradition as fellow All Star teachers joined in. Over the years, I have been fortunate to continue this meaningful tradition at Adams, Washington, and now Madison.

I am excited to share that our efforts to honor those who serve will continue beyond Veterans Day. We were recently contacted by an active-duty military detachment leader who invited our students to write holiday letters to Navy service members currently serving our country. We are thrilled to take on this opportunity during the Christmas season and continue spreading gratitude and encouragement to those who sacrifice so much for us.

I am incredibly proud of our Madison Mavericks for demonstrating that even the simplest acts of kindness can make a meaningful difference. Through these letters, our students are learning the importance of gratitude, compassion, and service to others.