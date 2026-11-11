Obituary: Dorothy Clair Peard, Aug. 28, 1927-Oct. 28, 2026

Dorothy Clair Peard went to be with her Heavenly Father on Oct. 28, 2026, in Madera, CA, Where she resided. She was 99 years of age.

Dorothy was born in Madera, CA, on Aug. 28, 1927, to parents Lewis W. Hartwell and Cornelia Neely Hartwell, her siblings were brother Gerald (Jerry) Hartwell and sister Sarah Tella.

Dorothy Lived in Madera for 99 years where she was a proud member of her community. She went to Pershing and Lincoln elementary schools, and was a graduate of Madera High School Class of 1945. Dorothy Enjoyed working with her classmates on their class reunions. The committee would meet for monthly luncheons. She may possibly have been the last surviving classmate. Dorothy worked as a telephone operator, secretary for McMahan’s Furniture Store, and retired as the Assistant Recorder for Madera County. Dorothy was an active member of the Rebekah Lodge since she was 18. In her 81 years of membership she served as the Noble Grand and District Deputy President. She was a member of the Madera Riding Club, Member of the Madera United Methodist Church for 40 years, UMW, VFW Auxiliary Post 1981, and The Madera Historical Society where she also served as a docent at the Museum. She was a Bluebird/Campfire Leader. She enjoyed being the cashier for the monthly Oddfellow’s breakfast greeting everyone who attended with her beautiful smile.

She was preceded in death by her parents Lewis W. Hartwell and Cornelia Neely Hartwell, Her brother Gerald (Jerry) Hartwell and sister-in-law Patricia (Pat) Hartwell.

She is survived by her daughters Cindi Wood, husband Ron Wood, Jane Dinielli, husband Joe Dinielli, and Stacy Taylor. Her grandchildren who were the light of her world: Shawn Wood (Kathy Wood), Erik Wood (Halie Wood), Jonathon Brong (Samantha Brong), Jaclyn Toner (Brian Toner), Joshua Hoffman (Catlyn Hoffman), Paul Dinielli, Gretchen Ward, Traci Slife (Dustin Slife), and Guy Gertsch (Lisa Gertsch). She has 26 great grandchildren and 14 great, great grandchildren.

Special thanks to her caregivers Jean Hutchison, Steven Duncan (who she considered a grandchild), Diana Lanioe, Kara Morrison, Donna Clancy, and Marissa Poppy who made her last days very special.

Special thanks to Madera Community Hospital staff and doctors for all the care and support they provided in her last months of life.

Services will be held on Dec. 4, 2026, at 4th Street Church, 222 North N St., Madera, CA 93637, at 11 a.m.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the VFW Auxiliary Post 1981, 2026 North Granada Dr., Madera. CA 93637, or The United Methodist Church, 500 Sunset Ave., Madera, CA 93637.