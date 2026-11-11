Obituary: Jesus “Jesse” Fernandez

Jesus “Jesse” Fernandez of Madera, CA, was born on May 6, 1970, to Geronimo Fernandez, Sr. and Nancy Fernandez in Healdsburg, CA. Jesse passed away on Oct. 27, 2026, after a brief but very courageous battle with an aggressive form of esophageal cancer. To say we are in shock and heartbroken by his sudden passing is an understatement.

Jesse loved all types of music and bay area sports. He could pick up any musical instrument and just begin playing it. He provided his DJ services on occasion bringing his love of music to others. Jesse was a gentle soul with a side of a great sense of humor. He got along with everyone and enjoyed family gatherings, attending professional sports with family and friends, but also wouldn’t hesitate to take a solo trip to see his favorite teams, the San Francisco Giants and 49ers in the bay area. He would also enjoy solo adventures to both large and private musical performance venues. Physical fitness was important to Jesse. Prior to his illness, he could be found at the gym or working out at home.

Jesse was a graduate of Healdsburg High School, class of 1988, Healdsburg ,CA. He previously worked for State Farm Insurance and most recently Madera High School. He easily made friends at work and got along with everyone. He was very proud to be part of the Madera High Coyote family. Jesse really enjoyed his interactions with his partners in the maintenance department as well as his partnership with the athletic department working to support their sports events.

Jesse took primary responsibility in caring for mom. He would take mom to her medical appointments in the morning prior to beginning his workday in the afternoon. For this, his siblings are extremely grateful.

Jesse’s pride and joy was his daughter Alyssa. He was very proud and supportive of her sports participation throughout her childhood and high school years in basketball and track. He was quick to proudly share Alyssa’s accomplishments with family and friends as she grew up to be the beautiful young woman she is today.

Jesse is survived by his mother Nancy Fernandez, his daughter Alyssa Danielle Fernandez, of Madera, his sister Victoria Williamson (David) of Mesa, Arizona, his brothers Geronimo Fernandez, Jr. (Ofelia), Angel Fernandez (Stacie) of Madera and numerous nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many close friends. Jesse is preceded in death by his father, Geronimo Fernandez, Sr., who passed away on Oct. 12, 2023.

Jesse’s final act in life was one of profound generosity. As an organ donor, he passed on the gift of sight to someone in need, ensuring that his legacy is defined by helping others.

We would like to thank Dr. Tehrani, all the doctors, nurses and staff at St. Agnes Medical Center and Community Regional Medical Center for the care provided to Jesse during his brief illness. We are very grateful for their kindness and compassion towards Jesse.

We would also like to thank all our family and friends for their concern and support during this difficult time.

For God so loved the world that he gave his only Son, so that everyone who believes in Him might not perish but might have eternal life. — John 3:16

Attire: We request that given Jesse’s free spirit, attire consists of colors other than all black. Thank you.

Services:

Visitation: Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026, 2-6 p.m., Jay Chapel, 1121 Roberts Ave., Madera, CA 93637.

Recitation of the Rosary: Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026, 6-7 p.m., Jay Chapel, 1121 Roberts Ave., Madera, CA 93637.

Mass of Christian Burial: Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, 1:30 p.m., St. Joachim Catholic Church, 401 W. 5th St., Madera, CA 93637.