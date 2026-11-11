Madera Unified celebrates years of service

Madera Unified School District celebrated the dedication and commitment of its employees during the 2026 Service with Pride celebration, held at Madera South High School.

The annual event recognized employees reaching significant career milestones, including 20 to 40 years of service, as well as retirees who have dedicated their careers to serving Madera’s students, families, and community.

The celebration, hosted by Director of Visual and Performing Arts Brandon Gilles, honored the lasting contributions of employees whose years of service have helped shape generations of students and strengthen the district. Their commitment, experience, and passion for education reflect the important role dedicated staff members play in creating meaningful opportunities for students. Retirees were also acknowledged and thanked for their many years of service and lasting contributions to the district.

Superintendent Todd Lile presented a special recognition to Michael Lennemann, who reached an extraordinary milestone of 50 years of service to Madera Unified.

Since beginning his career in 1977, Lennemann has served the district in numerous roles, including elementary and physical education teacher, vice principal, principal at Eastin-Arcola Elementary School and Desmond Middle School, and Director of Certificated Human Resources and Labor Relations.

After five decades of service and leadership, he continues to support Madera Unified as a substitute administrator. His remarkable career reflects a lifelong commitment to education and generations of students, families, and colleagues throughout the district.

The annual Service with Pride celebration recognized the dedication and contributions of the employees who have helped shape Madera Unified throughout its history. Their years of service represent a lasting commitment to public education and the students, families, and community they have served.

2026 Service With Pride Retirees: Refujio Aguilar, Jack Anderson, Kenneth Atilano, Robert Austin, Carolyn Avila, Jeanette Bailey, Alfredo Barreras, Leticia Bence, Jode Bishop, Cindy Bitter, Marty Bitter, Lupe Cabrera, Pragedis Calderon Madrigal, CC Callicott, San Juana Campos-Melchor, Tony Cardiel, Jesse Carrasco, Kelly Cassinerio, Connie Chambers, Christopher Cross, Kimberly Crossen, Esperanza Cuevas, David Daggs, Annamarie DeMarco, Andrea Devine, Esther Eledge, Hope Espinoza, Mary Jane Falcon, Danny Fimbrez, Shelley Fimbrez, Vivian Franco, Cecelia Gallegos, Esmeralda Garcia, Ricardo Garcia, Virginia Garcia Barriga, Lisa Gibson, Barry Giersch, Diana Gonzalez, Mona Gutierrez, David Hallam, Patricia Hanson, Francisco Hernandez, Maria Hernandez, Dawn Horsham, Bertha Huerta, Norma Hunter, Tracy Jantzen, Edward Jones, Sandra Kelly, Anna Kepner, Cristina Khan, Connie Korcha-Aguilar, Angela Lindsay, Norma Lopez, Rosalinda Lopez, Laura Lucas, Theresa Mac Eacheron, Alan Macedo, John Martin, Yvette Massey, Lupe Mejia, Barbara Mendoza, Timothy Messner, Rodia Montgomery-Gentry, Maricela Moreno, Jesus Navarro, Maria Navarro, Kelly Nelson, Raquel Nuñez, Michele Offer, Jessie Olazaba, Lisa Olono-edwards, Richard Ortiz, Linda Patterson, Guadalupe Perez, Max Perez, Michael Peterson, Jennifer Phippin, Alan Revilla, Arlene Rey, Anthony Rieping, Noelia Rieping, Sylvia Rincon, Kathy Rodriguez, Maria Rodriguez, Sylvia Rodriguez, Olegario, Sr. Romero, Carmen Rosario, Jody Salazar, Cynthia Sanchez, Bertha Sauceda, Ami Schimchak, Julie Schmall, Sherry Schoettler, Linda Seagle, Judy Shaubach, Mary Siegl, Julie Simpson, Jamie Smith, Jennifer Stober, Glenn Turner, Blanca Ultreras, Rebeca Valencia, Gloria Vander Laan, Angel Vargas, Maria Vargas, Ronda Vaughn, Elias Velasquez, Angela Villanueva, Pamela Waters, Mary Kay Watkins, Regina Webb, Luc Weber, Kevin Whipple, Rickey, Jr. Willet, Diane Williams, and Tracy Winton.

35 Years of Service: Diana Boyd and Rosa Navia Ramirez

30 Years of Service: Cindy Henard, Maria Chaidez, Maria Elizondo, Guadalupe Estrada, Lawrence Fernandez, Jennifer Garcia, Juan Gonzalez, Danene Guglielmana, Jodi Gustin, Michele Ivory, Paige Jager, Anitra Melendez, Julie Montagna, Syria Obregon, and Shawna Petrosian.

25 Years of Service: Juan Avitia, John Fernandez, Lisa Gomez, Stuart Hoffrage, Lisa Howery, Noel Jimenez, Bonnie Kalina, Sean Kelly, Lynda Milam-Powell, Elizabeth Ochoa, Isabel Ornelas, Timothy Riché, Sandra Wigger, and Michael Woods.

20 Years of Service: Tracey Aleman, Sylvia Alvarado, Antonia Ambriz, Lisa Bennett, Pelita Bradford, Jose Carranza, Irene Cavazos, Mirna Cervantes, Cynthia Chavira, Edmer Cortez, Rosalind Cox, Blanca Duarte, Needham Duncan, Diane Ellis, Arelis Garcia, Cheri Giddens, Reyna Ibarra, Jose Lopez, Nereida Lopez-Guzman, Nick Lucckesi, Jesus Magdaleno, Jose Martinez, Adan Ochoa, Moises Ochoa, Sergio Palos, Cindy Rodriguez, Isidro Rodriguez, Robert Rodriguez, Kathy Rodriguez-Perez, Stephen Talkington, and Joe Valero.