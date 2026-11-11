Distracted driving stop leads to arrest

Madera Police Department officers conducted an enforcement stop on a driver utilizing his cell phone on Fourth Street and I Street on Monday at about 10 a.m.

Upon contacting the driver, the officer was met with the overpowering scent of cannabis. The officer dug deeper, and the investigation led the officer to discovering the driver had a controlled substance with the intent to sell.

The driver was taken into custody and booked at Madera County Jail.

“A simple traffic stop can quickly escalate into a much more serious criminal investigation. What begins as a routine traffic violation may uncover evidence of impaired driving, illegal firearms, narcotics trafficking, outstanding warrants, or other criminal activity. This demonstrates how seemingly minor traffic stops can lead to the discovery of more serious offenses,” said the Madera PD in a statement.