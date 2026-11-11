One dead in crash

Survivor remains hospitalized

CHP Madera Officers received reports of a crash involving a motorcycle and semi-truck on State Route 99 southbound, south of Avenue 24 1/2.

Madera Area Officers responded to the scene Friday morning, just after 10 a.m.

A 33-year-old man from Fresno was riding a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle, southbound on State Route 99, south of Avenue 24.

He was splitting lanes between two semi-trucks pulling trailers.

Additionally, there was a 33-year-old female passenger from Chowchilla on the motorcycle.

For unknown reasons, the driver of the Harley Davidson lost control of the motorcycle, and the Harley Davidson overturned.

Both the male and female were ejected from the motorcycle, and onto the roadway.

Despite life saving measures, the driver of the Harley Davidson succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The female passenger was transported to Community Regional Medical Center with major injuries. Both the male and female were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

This crash is still under investigation. Alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected to have been a factor in this crash.