Obituary: Dorothy Helen (Jeannie) Sparks Frazier

Dorothy Helen (Jeannie) Sparks Frazier was born to John and Maggie Sparks in Midland, Texas, on June 29, 1945, and was a resident of Madera, California, for 71 years. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. Dorothy retired from Oberti Olives after twenty-one (21) years of dedication.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, John Sparks Sr. and Maggie Sparks; her husband, Cleveland Frazier; daughter, Denise Brown; bonus daughter, LaSonya Rucker; granddaughter, Shamika Oliver; great-granddaughter, Aubrey King; and great-great-granddaughter, A’laylianna.

Three (3) brothers: James Wilson (J.W.) Sparks, Billy (Sunny) Sparks, and John Sparks Jr. Four (4) sisters: Mary Swindell, Pauline Tates, Fayrene Tates, and Tiney Sparks.

Dorothy is survived by three daughters: Debora Sparks, Delores Breazell, and Darlene Murphy, all of Madera, California; one brother, James Sparks of Carson, California; and special niece/daughter, Auzhaleea (Lakers) Coleman of Madera, California. She also leaves behind 18 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.