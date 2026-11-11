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Obituary: Dorothy Helen (Jeannie) Sparks Frazier

Dorothy Helen (Jeannie) Sparks Frazier.

Dorothy Helen (Jeannie) Sparks Frazier was born to John and Maggie Sparks in Midland, Texas, on June 29, 1945, and was a resident of Madera, California, for 71 years. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. Dorothy retired from Oberti Olives after twenty-one (21) years of dedication.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, John Sparks Sr. and Maggie Sparks; her husband, Cleveland Frazier; daughter, Denise Brown; bonus daughter, LaSonya Rucker; granddaughter, Shamika Oliver; great-granddaughter, Aubrey King; and great-great-granddaughter, A’laylianna.

Three (3) brothers: James Wilson (J.W.) Sparks, Billy (Sunny) Sparks, and John Sparks Jr. Four (4) sisters: Mary Swindell, Pauline Tates, Fayrene Tates, and Tiney Sparks.

Dorothy is survived by three daughters: Debora Sparks, Delores Breazell, and Darlene Murphy, all of Madera, California; one brother, James Sparks of Carson, California; and special niece/daughter, Auzhaleea (Lakers) Coleman of Madera, California. She also leaves behind 18 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

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