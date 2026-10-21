Vote Centers, Ballot Drop Boxes are open

Madera County Clerk-Recorder & Registrar of Voters, Rebecca Martinez, announced that a Consolidated General Election will be held in Madera County, on November 3.

The following is a list of Vote Centers and Drop Box locations that will be available for the hours specified below, between October 2, and Election Day, November 3.

Vote centers

• Madera County Government Center, Lobby, 200 W. 4th Street, Madera and Oakhurst Community Center, Main Hall, 39800 Road 425B, Oakhurst — Open October 24 to November 2, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Open November 3 Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• City of Chowchilla Civic Center, Council Chambers, 130 S. 2nd Street, Chowchilla; Liberty High School, Theatre, 12220 Road 36, Madera Ranchos; Yosemite Lakes Community Church, Portable 1, 43840 Patrick Ave., Coarsegold; Pan Am Community Center, Gymnasium, 703 E. Sherwood Way, Madera; Superintendent of Schools, Conference Room 1, 1105 S. Madera Ave.; and Madera VFW Post 1981, Main Hall, 2026 N. Granada Dr., Madera — Open October 31 to November 2 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Open November 3 Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Ballot drop boxes

• Madera County Government Center, 200 W. 4th St., Madera; City of Chowchilla Civic Center, 130 S. 2nd St., Chowchilla; North Fork Rancheria Tribal Office, 33143 Road 222, North Fork; Ranchos Branch Library, 37398 Berkshire Dr., Madera; Satellite Government Center, 40232 Junction Dr., Oakhurst; and Minaret’s Crossing, 44860 Sunflower Lane, O’Neals — Open October 2 to November 2 for 24 hours per day. On November 3 Election Day, boxes will be closed and locked at 8 p.m.

• Madera Community College, 30277 Ave. 12, Madera (walk up access only) — Open October 2 to November 2 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Monday through Friday). On November 3 Election Day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.. Box will be closed and locked at 8 p.m.

This information can also be found in the County Voter Information Guide, which was included with a Vote by Mail Ballot, and is posted on the website at www.votemadera.com.