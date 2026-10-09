The state in which you live

Most of the subscribers of The Madera Tribune live in Madera County. There are some living in other counties, and a few who live outside of California. I believe all of our subscribers have some sort of connection with Madera and love this community.

In what state do you live? Now, I am not asking about a state of the United States where you reside. I am asking you, what is your state? How do you live your life, and what is meaningful to you? Are you well? Are you lonely? Are you angry? Are you happy?

We need to ask ourselves these questions. In times when there is so much anger and dissension and need, we must realize that each of us has gifts that can be shared with others.

Whether a state of mind, or a state of health, there is something we can genuinely share to make someone else’s life better, or to make them feel someone cares.

I think we are here for each other. We are to love our neighbors as ourselves, and to lift them up when they fall, to encourage others when they need to lighten their hearts, and to demonstrate that there is always hope in the darkest hours.

If you are well, reach out to someone who is not well. Pray for them and encourage them. Do something to help.

There are many lonely people who need to know that someone cares. If you like to talk on the phone, make a list of folks to call that you think have nobody who will call them. There are many who are lonesome, even in our neighborhoods.

Everybody gets frustrated or mad every once in a while, but if you find yourself getting angry often, ask yourself why. Is it really your personality to be angry? Does it help to get mad about things that really don’t matter? It certainly doesn’t do your health any good. Find something in your life that you enjoy and share it with others.

Happiness is a state of mind, but some people seem to be happy always. It’s because they dwell on what makes them happy. They are not fools. They delight in love and caring for others. They share their love, and their happiness can be contagious.

Loving our neighbors, and being well, and being happy is something that comes from the heart. It is generated from within, and a blessing from God. He taught us to love, and if we look to God for all our needs, he has much in store for us. Happiness is among the many blessings he has for us.

So, share with others your love, your faith, and yourself. Be generous in your giving. Help others through tough times, and reach out to those who need to hear a caring voice. There you will find happiness, peace, and health.

The state in which you live may be California, but the state in which you live needs to be positive, loving and caring.

— My love to all,

Nancy

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Take delight in the Lord, and he will give you the desires of your heart.

— Psalm 37:4