Stallions can’t keep up with Central Grizzlies

The Madera South Stallions’ football team’s offense couldn’t keep up with the Central Grizzlies in a battle at Deran Koligian Stadium.

The Stallions were doubled up by the Grizzlies in more than the score in a 32-15 loss Friday night.

Central took a 20-7 lead into the half and extended it with a pair of touchdowns.

Central gained 203 yards rushing, and 199 yards in the air for 402 total yards.

Meanwhile, the Stallions threw for 106 yards and gained 95 yards on the ground for 201 yards of offense.

Diego Reyna Navarro led the Stallions with eight carries for 97 yards, including a 76-yard run in the fourth quarter.

The converted running back, and now quarterback, threw the ball 21 times in the game. He connected with Michael Cuevas for a 29-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

Reyna Navarro was 10-of-21 for a 96-yard with a touchdown, but threw three interceptions.

Cuevas caught six passes for 74 yards to lead the air attack.

Toros fall to Patriots in battle of star players

In the end, Matilda Torres Toros’ battle with the Hoover Patriots came down to two players — Torres’ Caden Warden and Hoover’s Parmier Olivier.

Both players were the stars for their teams. Olivier came away with the win. He scored the game-winning touchdown to give the Patriots a 43-36 victory Friday over the Toros at McLane Stadium.

Warden scored all five of Torres’ touchdowns, and a two-point conversion. He rushed 35 times for 289 yards a carry and averaged 8.3 yards per carry with touchdowns of 48, 20, 65, 19 and 18 yards. He accounted for 71 percent of Torres’ 469 yards of total offense.

On the other side, Olivier caught 12 passes for 323 yards. He averaged 26.9 yards per catch. His final two touchdowns came from 69 and 72 yards away. He accounted for 74 percent of Hoover’s 484 yards of total offense.

Olivier also had three receptions on fourth down that resulted in first downs. Two more fourth down receptions ended in touchdowns.

Hoover marched down the field to open the game. They went 80 yards on nine plays. Olivier accounted for 58 of those yards, including the touchdown, which came on fourth-and-nine from the Torres 24.

The Toros went on a long drive to try to answer the touchdown. The Toros used 14 plays to drive 50 yards to the Hoover 13. Warden accounted for all 50 yards on 10 carries. The other three plays were incomplete passes.

However, the Toros tried a 35-yard field goal, and missed wide.

Hoover got a 24-yard pass play to Olivier to get into Torres territory. After a pass interference penalty, Hoover scored two plays later for a 14-0 lead.

The Toros got a 37-yard reception from Nathaniel Pichardo to Joseph Pasillas to get into Hoover territory. Three Warden runs gained 18 yards to the Hoover eight.

Two plays later, Warden looked for the end zone, but fumbled from the two, and Hoover recovered in the end zone.

The Patriots used a seven-play drive to march 80 yards down the field. The key play was a 20-yard completion to Olivier on fourth-and-nine, and a 33-yard reverse from Olivier. The Patriots scored running to the right from 23 yards out for a 20-0 lead.

Keondre Shepherd got the Toros on their feet with an 87-yard kick return for a touchdown. But, a blocking in the back penalty was called, and the Toros started at its 14.

On third-and-15, Pichardo found Pasillas for 24 yards. Pichardo hit Pasillas for four yards on third-and-three. Warden caught a 17-yard pass, and Darryn Garcia caught a 13-yard pass to the 13.

Pichardo hit Warden out of the backfield, and Warden did the rest for a 19-yard touchdown. Eduardo Jimenez-Magdaleno hit the extra point for Torres’ first score that ended the first half.

Shepherd returned the second half kickoff to the Hoover 48. Warden went off the right side, untouched, for a 48-yard touchdown to cut Hoover’s lead to six.

The Patriots converted a fourth-and-six with a 33-yard completion to Olivier. After a pair of Torres penalties moved the ball to the Torres 11, the Patriots faced a fourth-and-10 from the 12. Olivier caught a pass in the back corner for the touchdown. The two-point conversion gave Hoover a 28-14 lead.

Torres got the kick return into Hoover territory. Pass plays to Garcia and Pasillas gave the Toros a first down. Warden gained three on fourth-and-three. Two plays later, Warden, behind Eddie Vejar and Lafayette Webster, went down the right side for a 20-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 28-21.

On the ensuing kick-off, Torres hit a pop-up kick, and Shepherd picked up the ball for a Torres recovery. But, two plays later, Torres fumbled the snap, and Hoover recovered.

Three plays later, after a Torres fourth down penalty, Olivier caught a pass on an out-and-up for a 69-yard catch-and-run to open a 36-21 lead.

Torres came right back on the legs of Warden. He carried seven of eight plays for 39 yards to the Hoover 15. Then, Pichardo hit Warden on a wheel route out of the backfield for an 18-yard touchdown. Jimenez-Magdaleno’s kick cut the lead to eight.

Hoover tried to come back, and earned a first-and-goal at the four. A pair of penalties moved Hoover back. Webster sacked the Hoover quarterback to force a fourth-and-goal from the 35. An incomplete pass set up the Toros.

It took Warden just one play to get the score tied. He got the ball up the middle, and then cut to his left five yards later. He outran the Hoover defense for a 65-yard touchdown. Warden went off right tackle into the end zone for the two-point conversion to tie the score at 36.

The Torres defense forced a fourth-and-13 from the Hoover 28. Hoover scrambled to his right, and found Olivier cutting across the field. Olivier caught the ball at the 45, and went the rest of the way for the touchdown. The point after kick gave the Patriots a 43-26 lead.

The Toros tried to drive back into the game. Warden and Angel De La Sancha ran the ball to the Torres red zone. However, two incomplete passes turned the ball over on downs to end the game.