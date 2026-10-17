Soria presents check to Madera County Food Bank

Assemblywoman Esmeralda Soria presented a $250,000 check to the Madera County Food Bank to support the organization’s food distribution programs and help meet the needs of families in the community.

Funding was secured by Assemblywoman Soria through the 2026 state budget, and comes as the Food Bank prepares to provide food assistance to families during the upcoming holidays.

“Today people are paying way more for groceries, and everything is more expensive,” Soria said during Wednesday’s check passing ceremony. “We wanted to make sure that as families think about what they’re going to purchase next, that they don’t go without food.”

Soria said that around the same time last year, the Food Bank’s warehouse was empty. She credited the community, board members and other supporters for helping ensure families have access to food during difficult financial times.

“I am just incredibly blessed to have the opportunity to represent this community and make sure that when we are in Sacramento, that we don’t forget Madera, but that Madera is front and center,” Soria said “We want to tell Maderans that, the families that are struggling today, that we have their back and will continue to do what we can to bring resources here to our community.”

Ryan McWherter, Executive Director of the Madera County Food Bank, expressed his appreciation for the funding and the community support that helps the organization continue its work.

“What a blessing this is, not only for the community of Madera, but for the food bank,” McWherter said. “I am so thankful to Esmeralda for everything she’s done, and her support for the Madera Food Bank.”

McWherter said the funding comes just in time for Thanksgiving and Christmas, when the Food Bank plans to distribute holiday food items to help families prepare meals.

“We are going to make sure each one of our giveaways have the full extent of a meal for Thanksgiving and Christmas,” McWherter said. “We’re going to give turkeys, ham, full boxes of produce, all the things, all the fixings.”

Community members and local leaders attended the check presentation, including representatives from the City Council, the Board of Supervisors and the Food Bank’s board.

The additional state funding will support the Madera County Food Bank’s efforts to provide food and other resources to residents facing food insecurity throughout the area.