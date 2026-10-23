Right plant, right spot

As you wander through your garden or landscape, subtle variations in sunlight, moisture levels, and structural elements become apparent. These variations create microclimates that can determine whether a plant merely survives or thrives.

Sunlight is a key influencer of microclimates. Knowing how much sun exposure you have relative to the placement of your house is an important element for successful gardening.

• South and west facing walls absorb solar energy during the day and release it as night time temperatures cool. These are good areas for planting vegetables that require full sun (6-plus hours).

• North walls receive much less direct sunlight so are better suited to shade-loving plants (3-6 hours).

• East walls usually get about half a day of sun (3-6 hours).

• Eaves can be shady and often represent a protective environment for delicate plants growing in pots placed under them or hanging from their protected areas.

• Slopes can have warmer air flow compared to hilltops or valleys. They can be good sites for citrus or other cold sensitive plants.

Moisture levels vary across the garden, influenced by factors like downspouts, slopes, soil composition and irrigation systems. Identify wetter spots for water-loving plants like hydrangeas and drier areas for plants preferring dry conditions such as California natives.

Structural elements like stone walls and concrete pathways can create unique microclimates by absorbing and releasing heat. This effect can protect frost-tolerant plants during winter, providing a cozy haven for them to thrive. Shade from structures or trees is also important and changes with the time of day and the season. Structures can further protect plants from the damaging effects of wind.

During your next garden stroll, take note of potential microclimates and consider planting options that can help you place the right plant in the right spot. Fall is an ideal time to plant perennials such as asters, coreopsis and coneflowers for root establishment. By identifying the right place in your garden’s specific microclimate they will reward you with an abundance of flowers this spring!

A helpful microclimate evaluation form can be found at: https://ucanr.edu/sites/default/files/2010-08/47782.pdf.

Also, further detailed microclimate information can be sourced at: https://ucanr.edu/site/uc-marin-master-gardeners/climate-microclimates.

First Tuesday of each month Plant Sales and Garden Talks: Starting Tuesday, November 3, each month, from 9 a.m.-noon, the Madera County Master Gardeners are excited to offer seasonal plants for sale along with a free one-hour hands on Garden Talk (10-11 a.m.) by a Master Gardener — Propagating Plants from Cuttings. Learn how to multiply your plants for free and bring your gardening questions! Sale and talk will be held at the Three Sisters Garden, located behind Madera Community College, 30277 Ave. 12, Madera.

Happy Fall gardening!