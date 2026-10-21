Pedestrian found dead on SR99

Merced Communications Center of the California Highway Patrol received reports of a pedestrian lying in the slow lane of southbound State Route 99, south of Cleveland Avenue.

CHP Madera Officers responded to the scene Thursday night at about 11:30 p.m., and found a female pedestrian who was deceased on the right shoulder.

The female pedestrian was believed to be in the traffic lanes of SR 99 southbound, south of Cleveland Avenue when she was struck by an unknown vehicle.

The driver of the unknown vehicle then fled the scene without stopping to render aid to the pedestrian and failed to contact emergency personnel.

This crash is still under investigation, and it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in this crash.

CHP Madera Area is asking for the public’s help with any information that would assist in this investigation.

For further information, contact the Madera Area Public Information Officer at (559) 507-8120.