Opinion: Choosing one’s life’s work

There are two tough decisions for today’s high-school seniors: Should I go to college, and what should I choose for my major? Let me get my personal bias out of the way before tackling these questions. I don’t think that college should be seen only as a stepping stone to a better job or a higher income.

The reasons for attending college are many, sometimes evasive and complex. A college education gives one a sense of accomplishment, increased self-esteem, a broader understanding of the world, and — often — an improved range of choices for employment. But it is also true that a college education can result in financial rewards.

Andrew Khouri, writing for the Los Angeles Times, points out, “Students who earn associated degrees, largely granted by California community colleges, earn $24,000 more than someone who only graduated from high school. Bachelor degree holders earn $35,000 more.”

Although many colleges are now gearing themselves toward employment opportunities, a college education should include an appreciation for the arts, literature, and philosophy. A college graduate, regardless of major or future employment, should be able to write clearly, with a fundamental knowledge of the English language. A college education should include an introduction to science, preferably a survey of a few specific subjects (biology, chemistry, geology, astronomy, and so forth). Without belaboring the point, I think that whatever one’s major may be, a college degree should involve a well-rounded education. It should provide the pathway to life-long learning and at least an acquaintance with cultural literacy.

The trades

There are many trades that may be entered without a college degree. Historically, these include skilled occupations that involve hands-on work. Entry into a trade career may require special training, apprenticeship, or certification from a two-year college. Typical jobs include maintenance and repair, carpentry, plumbing, painting, installing, and so forth. In some cases, people in the trades can earn more than some people in the professions.

In California, in 2026, the income for a plumber ranged from $61,849 to $81,194, according to Salary.com. Carpenters in California did nearly as well as plumbers. They earned about $53,300 annually. For carpenters, especially, location was very important. In San Diego, Chula Vista, and Carlsbad (all in Southern California), they averaged $73,200. In San Jose, Sunnyvale, and Santa Clara (all in “Silicon Valley”), they have a median income of $80,190. But workers in San Francisco, Oakland, and Fremont earned $89,200, according to tradecareerpath.com.

The professions

The professions differ from trades in the nature of work, the training required, and the skills that are needed. A profession generally requires specialized education, formal training, and — often — licensing. Professions are described as “knowledge-based,” theoretical, and regulated by a code of ethics. Typical examples include physicians, lawyers, teachers, architects, engineers, software developers, and so forth.

While professionals like physicians and lawyers may have much higher incomes than those who work in the trades, the people may have six-figure or even 7-figure student loans which will take many years to pay off. Other professionals, like teachers and social workers may earn less than many people in the trades. Regardless of the amount of income, professions require at least a four-year college degree.

In California, an entry-level teacher with a four-year degree starts at a salary around $45,000. However, urban districts (like Los Angeles Unified and San Francisco Unified) offered higher salaries than did rural or smaller districts. Once employed, a teacher’s future salary is dependent on four variables: Years of experience, educational level, district of employment, and subject area. For the past few decades, teacher salaries have been negotiated through collective bargaining agreements. During negotiating sessions, teachers are represented by a professional organization, like the California Teachers’ Association or some other union-like collective.

Teacher salaries increase according to “steps” on the salary contract. Each year of teaching represents one step, and the higher the steps, the higher the annual salary. Income is also affected by “lanes.” There are different lanes on the salary schedule determined by level of education. The lanes may be for bachelor’s degree, master’s degree, specialist certification, or doctorate degree. So, two people may be on Step 7, but the one with a master’s degree will earn more than a person with a bachelor’s degree.

Salaries also differ by district because each district sets its salary schedule through the collective bargaining process. In general, urban and suburban districts near major metropolitan areas pay more than rural districts or districts that are well removed from a major population center.

Finally, some districts now offer salary incentives, bonuses, or some other form of income supplement for people who teach subjects that are in high demand. Special education teachers almost always earn more because of the difficult nature of their jobs and the specialized education required of them. Many districts also offer higher salaries for educators in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) and bilingual education.

So, entry-level teachers will earn about $45,000 and average about $59,000 annually over their careers, with the potential to reach about $73,000 depending on experience, educational level, district, and subject area.

A sure bet

Even if one is willing to go to college, AI makes it something of a gamble as to what major to select. But one sure bet is nursing. A two-year degree in nursing (known as an ADRN) will secure an annual starting salary of $56,180. And the average salary in California is $80,660, according to NursingProcess.org. However, those with a four-year degree, known as a BSRN, start at $64,480 and average $107,900 in 2026. And, like other professions, salaries are variable depending on circumstance. For example, school nurses earn $67,700, while home-health-care nurses pulled in $86,230, and nurses in state government owned hospitals got $108,260.

I think it’s important for graduating high-school students to be aware of the prospects that they have. And, I believe that the overriding element in making a choice is to pick a trade or profession that will bring happiness as well as financial security and a sense of accomplishment.

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* All income figures are variable and depend on the methods used by the research agencies.

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Jim Glynn is Professor Emeritus of Sociology. He may be contacted at j_glynn@att.net.