Obituary: Marsha Joan (Rau) Huntsman

Marsha Joan (Rau) Huntsman passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 4, 2026. Marsha was 84 years old. She lived in Fresno, California.

She was born on April 29, 1942, in Fresno, California. Her parents were Elmer and Eleanor Rau.

Marsha graduated from Madera High School. During her high school years, she was involved with Campfire girls and worked at a wonderful clothing store called Cerioni’s. In college she was in Delta Gamma Sorority. Marsha was gifted in many things — kindness, always ready to listen. She had a natural gift with interior design and gardening. She was an excellent cook. And enjoyed organizing parties. Her love for God was and will always be an example. Her dedication to always have her morning and evening devotions and memorizing scripture. She loved her Bible studies and serving in the community. She enjoyed helping with the following ministries: the elderly who were home bound and with a food pantry.

Marsh married her high school sweetheart Terry Jon Huntsman on Aug. 31, 1942. They were married in Kerman, California, at the Methodist church.

Her husband Terry would get transferred with the company he worked for, and this allowed the two of them along with their children (Brent and Shelley) to live in five different states. Marsha was always ready to move and create a beautiful new home and garden. In 1976, they came back to Madera, California. Marsha and Terry created a store called Special Occasions. They had many wonderful friends. Marsha and Terry moved to Fresno, California in the early 1990s. Marsha worked for Granville homes. In Fresno Marsha and Terry became very involved with church and made many friends.

She is survived by her daughter Shelley Lee Huntsman, her two brothers Roger Rau, and spouse JoAnn. Steve Rau, spouse Janice. Her brother-in-law Jim Huntsman, and spouse Becky. Marsha has many nieces and nephews — Geoff, Greg, Erika, Rikka, Cortney, Justin, Delia, Alexus, Matthew, Heather, Jenny, Carrie, T.J., Krista, and Shauna.

Marsha’s husband Terry passed away in June 2010, and her son Brent passed away in January 2026.

Marsha’s favorite place was the family cabin near Yosemite. Every year she made sure the cabin had beautiful flowers out on the deck. All who came to the cabin enjoyed the flowers.

A Memorial Service will be held at Trinity Community Church in Clovis, California on Saturday, October 17. The address is: 12168 N Willow Ave., Clovis, California 93619.

Donations can be made for the elderly who are homebound and to the food pantry at Trinity Community Church.

Marsha will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew her.